City & Guilds opens formal consultation, around 75 roles at risk

City & Guilds has today launched a formal consultation on a series of proposed organisational changes, with approximately 75 roles (6% of the workforce) likely to be impacted.

The awarding body said the proposals follow a detailed review undertaken with its senior leadership team and external advisers. The changes are intended to simplify how the organisation operates, strengthen accountability and governance, reduce duplication, and support continued investment in technology, operations, customer service, and learner experience.

The proposals focus on enabling functions, where City & Guilds said duplication and inefficiency had been identified. The organisation stressed that no final decisions have been made, and that the consultation will gather feedback and review alternative approaches before any outcomes are confirmed.

City & Guilds said the changes are not expected to disrupt learners, including those currently working through their assessments, or affect the delivery or quality of qualifications. In its statement, the organisation said the proposals are designed to “further strengthen and enhance the reliability and overall quality of qualifications and services provided to learners and partners.”

The announcement comes against a backdrop of significant turmoil at City & Guilds since its acquisition by PeopleCert in October 2025. The deal saw the awarding, assessment, and training operations of City & Guilds of London Institute transfer to the Greek owned global certification group, while charitable functions continued under The City & Guilds Foundation.

In January 2026, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the sale process and bonuses awarded to executives. Former chief executive Kirstie Donnelly and former finance director Abid Ismail were placed on leave the same month, and subsequently had their contracts terminated in April. Legal proceedings are reportedly underway.

In its statement today, City & Guilds said it recognises that this will be a difficult and uncertain time for colleagues whose roles may be impacted, and committed to handling the process with care, fairness, and respect.

City & Guilds and PeopleCert said they remain focused on supporting learners, partners, and employers while continuing to modernise the organisation.

Statement in full

City & Guilds has today begun a formal consultation process with a number of colleagues and representatives on a series of proposed organisational changes.

The proposals follow a detailed review undertaken in partnership with the City & Guilds senior leadership team and with support from leading external organisational and sector advisers.

These are intended to simplify how the organisation operates, strengthen accountability and governance, reduce duplication and support continued investment in technology, operations, customer service and learner experience. The proposals are also intended to create greater clarity in decision-making, improve quality and consistency, and enable teams to work more effectively together. Importantly, there will be no disruption to any of our learners, including students currently working through their assessments, or to the delivery or quality of qualifications during this process. On the contrary, these changes are designed to further strengthen and enhance the reliability and overall quality of qualifications and services provided to learners and partners.

The proposals are focused primarily on enabling functions, where duplication and inefficiency have been identified. Approximately 75 roles (6%) are likely to be impacted by the proposals.

No final decisions have been made. The organisation is now entering a formal consultation process to gather feedback, consider alternative approaches and ensure all perspectives are reviewed before any outcomes are confirmed.

City & Guilds and PeopleCert remain focused on supporting learners, partners and employers, while continuing to modernise and strengthen long-term capability across the organisation.

We recognise this will be a difficult and uncertain time for colleagues whose roles may be impacted and are committed to handling the process with care, fairness and respect.