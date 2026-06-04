School Workforce Census 2025: 1,646 more Teachers in FE

Official stats released today show over 3,000 more special and secondary teachers, on top of over 1,600 in further education since 2023/24

Fewer teachers leaving the profession, one of the lowest since records began

Progress is backed by a 13% rise in the number of people choosing to train to teach this year – a post-pandemic record – signalling a strong pipeline for the future

The government is on track to meet its pledge to recruit and retain an additional 6,500 teachers after surpassing two thirds of its manifesto target with three years to go.

The figures published today show the government has now recruited 4,654 additional teachers of the 6,500 pledge, with 3,008 more teachers in secondary and special schools and a further 1,646 more in further education, showing that the government is delivering on that promise.

The increase in teachers in these areas reflect the government rebalancing and targeting investment where it is needed most. As the birth rate continues to fall, the number of pupils in secondary schools starts to plateau and more move into further education.

This is also evident in special schools, where teacher numbers have grown with 1,100 more teachers in classrooms — a clear sign of this government’s determination to ensure that every child with special educational needs and disabilities receives the high-quality support they need and deserve.

Getting more exceptional teachers into every classroom is central to the government’s mission to drive high and rising standards in schools and to boost outcomes for every young person, no matter where they live or their background.

Teacher recruitment and retention are also at their strongest ever. Today’s stats show one of the lowest rates of teachers leaving in the history of the school workforce census – at 2,100 fewer teachers than last year, and there has been a 13% rise in people training to teach, with the STEM recruitment target surpassed for the first time since it was introduced.

Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson, said:

“Every child should be taught by an exceptional teacher — and this government is determined to make that a reality in classrooms across the country.

“We’re making real progress where it’s needed most: over two thirds of our pledge to recruit 6,500 additional teachers has already been met, fewer teachers are leaving the profession than at any point on record, and more are choosing to build long, rewarding careers in teaching.

“But we know there is more to do. We will keep working to make teaching the valued, well-rewarded profession it ought to be — so that every child, whatever their background or need, has the brilliant teacher they deserve.”

Average median pay has risen, with teachers now earning an average £51,048, showing a 4% increase from last year, reflecting the government’s determination to restore teaching as the highly valued, respected profession it should be.

To encourage more people to consider a career in teaching, tax-free bursaries and scholarships worth up to £31,000 are being offered in vital subjects including chemistry, maths, physics and computing, with early career teachers in these subjects receiving up to £6,000 after tax if they teach in disadvantaged schools.

The government has also taken action to boost teacher pay by almost 10% over two years, and tackle the things that keep more teachers in the profession and thriving to give every child the best start in life.

Measures include: