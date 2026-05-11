Hertfordshire Women build Confidence in Construction Skills at Local College

Hertfordshire women are building confidence in everyday construction and home maintenance skills with the help of new adult learning courses delivered by a leading Hertfordshire further education provider.

Back in February, North Hertfordshire College (NHC) delivered their first electrical skills workshop for women at their Engineering and Construction campus, with more in the pipeline.

One of North Hertfordshire College’s Electrical Tutors, Tony Scott covered key topics such as essential health and safety when working with electrical circuits, how to change a socket outlet, replacing a light switch, fitting a new light fixture, as well as identifying and troubleshooting common electrical faults.

This new short course not only supported local women to gain key electrical skills, but North Hertfordshire College’s current 16+ Construction and Trades learners were able to apply their own classroom-learning to create engaging learning resources for the session.

The first construction workshop for women proved popular. Some feedback from learners included:

“I didn’t realise how much physics were involved in Electrics. I learned to change my own sockets, and light fittings! I would highly recommend and look forward to other courses”

“Tony was great! Explained things well. I came away from the workshop confident to tackle some jobs at home. Highly recommend this workshop.”

“Tony was a brilliant tutor, very patient with us. The workshop covered the basics needed to complete electrical jobs at home; it has given me the confidence to do it myself. Thank you!”

“Tony, the instructor was clear, friendly and supportive. I really liked how the students were involved in creating the practice pieces we used.”

Following on from the success of the first course, North Hertfordshire College will be delivering a range of further women-focussed courses in areas like bricklaying, plumbing, carpentry, motor vehicle and more.