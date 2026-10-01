The Sheffield College steps up support for young people not in education, employment or training

The Sheffield College is stepping up its support for young people in the city who are not in education, employment or training.

Sheffield has a high proportion of young people outside of work and education, also known as NEET.

According to Department for Education figures for 2025/26, around 7.7% of 16 to 17-year-olds in Sheffield are NEET or their destinations are not known.

Recent data from the Office for National Statistics, published in May 2026, estimates that across the UK 13.5% of 16 to 24-year-olds are NEET.

In a bid to tackle this issue, the college is expanding its provision for NEETs and offering it within the community for the first time.

Matthew Goodlad, Vice Principal for Curriculum – Young People, The Sheffield College, said:

“Not being in education, employment or training can have a profound, adverse impact on young people and their future success.

“That’s why it is vital that we expand our work to create more opportunities for young people in the city to progress in partnership with other key organisations.

“Low confidence, mental health challenges and skills barriers, such as poor literacy and numeracy, are some of the reasons why young people become NEETs.

“This does not need to be inevitable. We know from previous experience that with the right support, these young people can turn their lives and prospects around.”

The college is doubling the number of course places that it offers to 180 on The King’s Trust Team Programme, which comprises a 12-week course for NEETs.

Students can join the programme, which covers employability skills, personal development, social action projects, a residential and a work placement, throughout the academic year.

Funded by the college and aimed at 16 to 25-year-olds, the programme will operate from an additional new base in Sharrow from September 2026.

This is the first time that the programme has been delivered from a local community setting, the Adventures Hub, managed by Sharrow Community Forum.

The college will continue to also offer the King’s Trust Team Programme at its Hillsborough Campus on Livesey Street.

On successful completion of the programme, students will be supported to progress onto further education and employment.

The college’s Strategic Plan 2025 to 2030 sets out key priorities based on four themes: learning, people, partnerships and sustainability.

As part of its learning theme, the college is developing a curriculum that supports the aspirations of students and prepares them for success in work and life.

The King’s Trust is a UK charity, founded by King Charles III, that believes that every young person should have the chance to succeed, no matter their background or the challenges they are facing.

The charity helps young people from disadvantaged communities and those facing the greatest adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn.

Pictured: Students from the King’s Trust Team Programme on an environmental project in Sheffield in 2025. Photo credit: The Sheffield College.