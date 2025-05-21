Top 10 independent school’s £150k sports facility completed ahead of summer

A LEADING independent school completed work on a new £150,000 multi-use sports facility.

Already generating interest among prospective learners and the local community, thestate-of-the-art pitches at St Gerard’s School in Bangor have been completed ahead of the summer.

The site includes a ‘next generation’ artificial grass surface which can be used for five-a-side football, netball, hockey, tennis, basketball and more.

An access road, parking, running track and landscaping neighbour the development and there are plans to construct a toilet block and changing rooms in the coming months, in addition to floodlighting.

The school – ranked eighth in the country in the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide – has invested heavily in its infrastructure over the last 18 months.

Headteacher Campbell Harrison says they plan to do even more to attract pupils and support current learners and their families.

“This is not just a MUGA (multi-use games area), it is a commitment to our pupils and the community,” he said.

“We have a rich academic history but are also renowned for punching above our weight when it comes to sporting activity and achievement, producing many champions and elite young athletes over the years.

“Most importantly, we promote health, wellbeing and exercise, combined with fun! That’s one of the main reasons behind this new facility, which I’m sure will prove very popular with learners but also people in north west Wales keen to participate in sports like five-a-side, netball and basketball in the evenings and on weekends.”

Business Manager Steve Griffiths added: “The facility is a fantastic addition to the site and further improves our physical education (PE) provision.

“We have also introduced a garden and landscaping around the area to complement the ‘wellness walk’ we launched last year, and the overall redevelopment of the seven-acre site.

“We have future plans but as always our key mission is to ensure the pupils receive the best education in a warm, welcoming setting – which they do.”

Having achieved a 16% rise in learners in 2024 – and with further growth expected in Years 12 and Year 7 – St Gerard’s is well placed to sustain its position as an industry leader in the face of “huge challenges” facing the private education sector.

The school has reinforced its long-term vision by investing not only in the sports and outdoor facilities but in revamping the Sixth Form suite, the library, and visitor car park in addition to roof repairs, a rebrand of the logo and website, and a £150,000 heating system.

The school will be holding an open event on Saturday June 7 from 10am-1pm.