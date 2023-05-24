Top Welsh research universities give evidence on funding post-Brexit and post-pandemic recovery

Universities in Wales

Wednesday 24 May at 09:30, Committee Room 5

The Vice-Chancellors of the universities of Swansea, Bangor and Cardiff, and the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth, will be appearing before the Welsh Affairs Committee to answer questions ranging from the loss of EU structural funds for research to their recovery post-pandemic.

The evidence session comes amid concerns of a perceived lack of funding following the UK’s exit from the European Union. Welsh universities appear to have been more heavily dependent on EU structural funds than other universities elsewhere in the UK.

Earlier this year, the Committee’s Chair, Rt Hon Stephen Crabb MP, wrote to eight Welsh universities asking for their views about the ending of EU structural funds. All eight said that it had proven difficult to find replacement funds, and that as a result, it was likely that research projects would end. On the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – the UK Government’s replacement to the European Social Fund and European Regional Development Fund – the universities argued that applying for funds was bureaucratic and complex, exacerbated by approaches varying between local councils.

In addition to research funding, MPs will be exploring with the witnesses converting academic into commercial success, the potential ‘brain drain’ of Welsh graduates moving elsewhere in the UK for work, and whether they have become too dependent on fees from international students.

Witnesses

From 09.30:

Professor Paul Boyle, Vice-Chancellor, University of Swansea

Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor of Bangor

Professor Colin McInnes, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Research, Knowledge Exchange and Innovation, University of Aberystwyth

Professor Colin Riordan, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Cardiff

