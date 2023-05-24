Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Top Welsh research universities give evidence on funding post-Brexit and post-pandemic recovery

FE News Editor May 24, 2023
0 Comments
students sat

The Vice-Chancellors of the universities of Swansea, Bangor and Cardiff, and the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth, will be appearing before the Welsh Affairs Committee to answer questions ranging from the loss of EU structural funds for research to their recovery post-pandemic.

The evidence session comes amid concerns of a perceived lack of funding following the UK’s exit from the European Union. Welsh universities appear to have been more heavily dependent on EU structural funds than other universities elsewhere in the UK. 

Earlier this year, the Committee’s Chair, Rt Hon Stephen Crabb MP, wrote to eight Welsh universities asking for their views about the ending of EU structural funds. All eight said that it had proven difficult to find replacement funds, and that as a result, it was likely that research projects would end. On the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – the UK Government’s replacement to the European Social Fund and European Regional Development Fund – the universities argued that applying for funds was bureaucratic and complex, exacerbated by approaches varying between local councils.

In addition to research funding, MPs will be exploring with the witnesses converting academic into commercial success, the potential ‘brain drain’ of Welsh graduates moving elsewhere in the UK for work, and whether they have become too dependent on fees from international students.

Witnesses

From 09.30:

  • Professor Paul Boyle, Vice-Chancellor, University of Swansea
  • Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor of Bangor
  • Professor Colin McInnes, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Research, Knowledge Exchange and Innovation, University of Aberystwyth
  • Professor Colin Riordan, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Cardiff 
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .