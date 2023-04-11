Two Activate Learning Rugby students selected for U18 Six Nations Festival

Current Activate Learning Rugby Academy students, Charlie Myall and Sam Scott will make their U18 Six Nations debuts over the Easter break.

Charlie, aged 17-years-old from Maidenhead, who studying a Sports Coaching Level 3 Extended Diploma student at City of Oxford College, will be wearing the red rose of England with Sam, aged 17-years-old from Pontypridd, who is studying a Sport and Exercise Science Level 3 Diploma at City of Oxford College, will be wearing the red of Wales.

Sam has already made his Wales U18 debut against Scotland in a pre-Six Nations fixture with Charlie making his England debut during the Festival.

Both players have been an integral part of the academy in this seasons RFU ACE league with Charlie being named Club Captain and Sam being the corner stone of the front row.

Alex Guest, Head Coach, Activate Learning Rugby Academy Boys programme said:

“This is a fantastic reward for both students!

“To be able to represent their families and the college on the big stage is fantastic.

“Both have worked extremely hard academically and on their rugby development. This is a reward for their commitment.”

The Activate Rugby Academy allows aspiring players, both boys and girls, the opportunity to integrate their academic and rugby development within one timetable. Managed and supported by dedicated rugby development staff, the programme is designed to support and lay foundations for future excellence.

Published in