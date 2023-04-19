UK Heads of Charity Unite to Combat Discrimination

UK Charity Heads Unite for Change at the 6th International Pride in Education Conference

Tackling the rising global prejudice against LGBTIQA+ inclusive education

Amidst the increasing hostility faced by the LGBTIQA+ community worldwide, the 6th edition of the Pride in Education conference is set to make a powerful impact. This free online event will feature 30 influential speakers across 20 sessions, delving into crucial topics such as inclusive LGBTQ+ networks in higher education, supporting wellbeing and self-care, best practices for disability and LGBTIQA+ inclusion, and fostering better understanding of diverse identities.

In recent years, LGBTIQA+ rights have been rolled back and anti-trans rhetoric has reached alarming levels in the UK, while discriminatory bills in Uganda and the US threaten the identities of LGBTIQA+ individuals.

This year’s conference brings together leaders from LGBTQ+ organisations worldwide, including key voices from Australia to the US, as well as committee members from Cuba, France, Italy, and Uganda who are involved in LGBTQ+ History Months.

Renowned leaders advocating for diversity and inclusion in education

Esteemed leaders from leading LGBTQ+ UK charities are joining the conference, including Nancy Kelley, Chief Executive at Stonewall, Matt Garvey, CEO at Diversity Role Models, Amy Ashenden, Interim CEO at Just Like Us, and Sue Sanders, founder of LGBTQ+ History Month in the UK and Chair of Schools Out.

Their contributions are invaluable in advancing our collective understanding of equity and inclusion and promoting mental health and wellbeing for LGBTIQA+ individuals in all their diversity.

Driving real change in education

“We are thrilled to be hosting our 6th conference to offer knowledge and skills to educators and professionals who are committed to creating more inclusive and diverse spaces for all,” said Laïla El-Métoui, the founder of Pride in Education. The impact of Pride in Education is evident, with over 5,000 attendees from past conferences making pledges to support LGBTIQA+ lives in education and empowering themselves to drive real change in their organisations.

Join the global movement for queer education and be part of the change towards a more inclusive and diverse educational landscape.

Pride in Education not only highlights important issues around diversity within the sector, but offers practical solutions and approaches for educators to implement within their work.

Further Event Details:

Saturday 20th May 2023, from 9AM, free, via Zoom.

The conference is sponsored by mygwork, Pearson UK and organised by lemeducation and powered by Zoom

