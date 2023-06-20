UK pays tribute to teachers and staff on National Thank a Teacher Day

89 teachers, support staff, lecturers and institutions also honoured in the Pearson National Teaching Awards for their outstanding contribution to education

Celebrities, students and industry today pay tribute to teachers and staff in the UK’s largest celebration of educators on National Thank a Teacher Day.

89 teachers, leaders, schools and colleges from across the UK were also honoured in the Pearson National Teaching Awards with a prestigious award for their outstanding contribution to education and improving the daily lives of their students.

The honours were awarded today on National Thank a Teacher Day, an annual event celebrating the role of educators across the UK for the valued role they play in communities and shaping young people. This year, students were joined by celebrities including Sir Michael Morpurgo, Edith Bowman, Bobby Seagull, Ore Oduba and Nadiya Hussainto mark their teachers’ achievements.

Following thousands of nominations, the Pearson National Teaching Silver Award winners will be honoured in surprise celebrations taking place in schools and colleges across the country today. These winners will all be shortlisted to win prestigious Gold Awards later in the year.

The Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established 25 years ago to celebrate excellence in education, highlighting the vital role educators play and the work that’s delivered in schools and colleges every day.

Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, says:

“I am inspired by the devotion of teachers and the huge impact they have on the lives of the young people they tutor, support, encourage and motivate day in and day out. The valuable role they play both inside and outside the classroom has inspired generations of young people across the country to achieve their potential. I am delighted to congratulate the winners of the 2023 Awards and thank them all for the amazing contributions they have made to our communities.”

Sharon Hague, Managing Director of Schools at Pearson UK, says:

“We would like to congratulate today’s Silver winners on their incredible achievements. We can’t underestimate the huge contribution teachers make to our young people’s lives. We are incredibly proud to support the teaching awards and want to take the opportunity to say thank you to the educators up and down the country for the positive impact they have on pupils and communities and want to say congratulations to all our worthy winners.”

Published in