Universities join forces to host summer school on Ukrainian culture

Ivan Franko National University of Lviv (Ukraine) and the University of Birmingham (UK) are co-hosting a summer school on Ukrainian language, history, and culture.

Based on the University of Birmingham’s leafy UK campus, the summer school runs from 17 to 28 July with registration now open and free to all UK students and the wider public.

The extensive and diverse curriculum includes an exploration of modern Ukrainian theatre, histories of displacement, and the intricacies of multiculturalism in Ukraine.

Registration is open until 21 May 2023 and more information can be found at: https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/international/europe/strategic-partnerships/unlocking-ukraine-summer-school.aspx

Scholars from Lviv, with a proud tradition of teaching Ukrainian language and culture, are joined by experts from the University of Birmingham with a wealth of expertise in Central and Eastern Europe.

Participants can choose to take part full-time, which includes engaging language-learning sessions, or part-time for those who prefer a more flexible schedule and do not wish to have language training.

University of Birmingham Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Adam Tickell commented: “Since Russia’s invasion in February last year, interest in Ukraine and its rich culture has surged to unprecedented levels in the UK. In response, our two universities offer an opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of the Ukrainian language and the complexity of Ukraine’s history and culture. Our summer school promises to provide participants with a deeper appreciation of Ukraine and its people.”

Vice-Rector for Research,Teaching and International Cooperation Serhiy Riznyk commented:

“It is an honour for Ivan Franko National University of Lviv to be a co-organizer of this summer school. The promotion of Ukraine to the world is one of the strategic tasks of our university.

“As an institution with long-standing traditions in Ukrainian studies, we feel obliged to present our language, history, and culture to the widest possible audience. These aspects are European in nature and have unprecedented vitality in this day and age. Due to current war circumstances, we cannot invite everyone to Ukraine, but we believe this school would be an ideal first step for young people interested in Ukraine to discover our beautiful country.”

Ivan Franko National University of Lviv and the University of Birmingham signed a twinning agreement in June last year, demonstrating their shared values during the current invasion of Ukraine. The two universities are working together to identify areas where academics and professional services staff can collaborate for the benefits of both institutions.

UKRI funding is supporting their long-term portfolio of collaborative research that will contribute to the development of Ukraine’s culture, economy, and society; and the UK’s understanding of and response to the crisis.Through ‘Twinning for Identity, Sovereignty and Resilience’, IFNUL and UoB researchers are working together with NGOs and community organisations to build capacity to address post-conflict reconstruction in relation to: gender-based violence; military occupation; constitutional law; post-soviet security; infrastructure re-development; and rebuilding community through the arts.

The University of Birmingham has already taken several steps to support students and staff affected by the war in Ukraine with direct support payments, fee waivers and relief to some of its current and prospective students. The University will continue to support new students, who have been displaced from their studies at home in Ukraine and are looking to study at Birmingham in September.

The University has also secured funding from the British Academy and the Council for At-Risk Academics (CARA), for five fellowships hosted by its Department of Civil Engineering, which is also supporting the Fellowships financially.

Published in