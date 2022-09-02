University of Chester Business School shortlisted for Times Higher Education Award

The University of Chester’s Business School has been shortlisted among the best in the UK and Ireland, in awards known as ‘the Oscars of higher education’.

Chester Business School is a finalist in the Business School of the Year category of the 18th annual Times Higher Education (THE) Awards.

Celebrating stand-out achievements in Higher Education, judges were looking for bold and creative strategies and initiatives that have helped business schools to flourish during the 2020-21 academic year.

The shortlisting recognises how Chester Business School is positioned at the heart of the next clean energy Industrial Revolution and its contribution to the local community and economic prosperity in the North West and beyond. The submission also outlined its commitment to supporting enterprise and entrepreneurialism among students and staff, as well as equipping students with the skills and connections they need to make a difference in their next steps and navigate constant change in emerging business environments.

Professor Kurt Allman, Executive Dean of Chester Business School, said:

“We are thrilled to be shortlisted for Business School of the Year in the 2022 Times Higher Education Awards.

“We’re honoured that our entry has been chosen among the six category finalists after sharing our strategy focusing on low carbon business futures and responsible enterprise, supporting sustainable local growth and regeneration impact within local communities, as well as the globalisation, entrepreneurialism and the full potential of our students.

“This is a credit to everyone at the Business School and our partners, recognising the talent, dedication and innovation of our students, staff and everyone working with us.”

The Business School is a leading partner on three Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge projects, including being the academic lead for HyNet North West, which is critical to meeting national Net Zero targets by 2050.

Chester Business School also secured the largest European funding portfolio of any comparable institution for 2020/21; made an impact through £34.74mof SME (Small to Medium Enterprise) growth and innovation grants, which has generated a GVA (Gross Value Added) improvement of £44.54m for the region (Clatworthy 2021; Mickledore, 2020) and increased international postgraduate admissions by 400% from 2019-20.

Entrepreneurialism is actively encouraged among colleagues and students with initiatives such as Young Enterprise, a Santander-sponsored Enterprise Challenge. Opportunities including subject-matched alumni mentoring undergraduates in employability, are also preparing students to be business-ready graduates of the future.

John Gill, THE Editor, said:

“This is the 18th year that the THE Awards will celebrate the best that UK higher education has to offer, across 20 categories covering all aspects of university activity.

“Once again, the shortlists reflect universities doing extraordinary things in extraordinary times, during the 2020-21 academic year, when the pandemic continued to force higher education and all who work in it to respond to an unprecedented challenge.

“That universities did so with alacrity and creativity is clear from the truly exceptional stories told in the awards submissions, and we had over 550 in all – among the highest number ever.

“All of us at THE are looking forward to celebrating with those shortlisted when we get together for the ‘Oscars of higher education’ in November.”

The winners will be announced at the ceremony taking place on the evening of November 17, 2022, in central London.

The Business School is located at Queen’s Park, alongside the banks of the River Dee, close to Chester’s city centre. This is complemented by professional teaching and business networking facilities in Warrington, alongside a University Centre in Shrewsbury.

