University of Chester celebrates 10 years of Talking Bodies

A decade since its launch, the University of Chester is proud to announce the upcoming Talking Bodies Conference, a landmark event in the field of gender studies and embodied identity.

Hosted by the University’s Institute of Gender Studies (IGS), this year marks the 10th anniversary of this flagship conference, which brings together academics, practitioners, and activists from around the world.

Running from June 12th to 16th, Talking Bodies will welcome 160 delegates from across the globe, including 16 European countries, the United States, Canada, Australia, two African countries, and four countries from the Middle-East and Asia.

In addition to traditional paper presentations, the conference will feature performances, exhibitions, and workshops spanning a wide range of topics, from therapeutic radiography for gynaecological cancers to leveraging social media for academic research.

Speakers include Cornel Grey, whose research focuses on the health of black queer men; internationally exhibiting and award-winning photographer Richard Sawdon Smith; and theatre and dance specialists Nicola Forshaw and Morag Galloway, from York St John University.

There will also be presentations from MRes and doctoral students from the Institute of Gender Studies, plus the popular Talking Bodies feminist pub quiz, and the launch of Dr Brydie Kosmina’s new book, Feminist Afterlives of the Witch, a topical study of the figure of the witch in contemporary culture.

Professor Emma Rees, conference organiser and Director of the Institute of Gender Studies, said:

“We are delighted to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Talking Bodies Conference.

“Over the past decade, this conference has become a vital platform for scholars and activists to engage in meaningful discussions on gender, sexuality and identity and we are looking forward to welcoming participants from diverse backgrounds to explore and discuss these areas.”

To find out more about the event here.

Published in