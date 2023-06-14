VICTORY AT ESPORTS COMPETITION FOR HSDC STORM ALTON ROCKET LEAGUE TEAM

Alton College’s Storm Rocket League Team recently celebrated success at an Esports competition against Queen Mary’s College located in Basingstoke, securing them as Southern area champions.

The team are now headed to the British Esports Federation Championship finals in June which will take place at Confetti X, a 100-seater 4,000 sq ft multi-event esports complex in Nottingham on June 24 and June 25. This is an incredible achievement for both the students and their coach, Lewis Betteridge.

Lewis Betteridge, Esports Lecturer said:

“I am overly happy for the players to make it this far in the tournament. I know they will do really well!

I know they are confident and are looking to take the championship. I wish them the best of luck!”

Students Korben Roberts, Rayan Rahman, and Samuel Kemp will be competing against Northern champions Runshaw College, who are based in Leyland.

We wish the team the best of luck for the upcoming tournament. Tickets are still available and are FREE – studentchampsfinals.eventbrite.co.uk.

Published in