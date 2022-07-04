WEST LONDON COLLEGE WINS ‘PARTNERSHIP WITH PURPOSE’ AWARD

West London College scooped the Women Into Construction (WiC) ‘Partnerships with Purpose 2022’ award earlier this month (15 June) in recognition of the work the College does to combat the gender imbalance in the construction industry. The gala event was held at Carpenter’s Hall, City of London.

West London College runs innovative training programmes to help unemployed women into construction jobs, and help to improve gender equality in construction.

David Warnes, Deputy Principal – Strategy, Planning and Communications and Barry Mortimer, West London Green Skills Hub Coordinator attended the prestigious event to collect the award on behalf of the College.

Barry Mortimer, said: “It was great to meet many of the women that West London College has helped over the last few years at the awards evening. I met one woman who completed a recent programme who told me that she starts a new job next week. She has gone from being unemployed to earning over £40K pa in her new role – she was super happy! I have no doubt that West London College Women into Construction programmes are changing people’s lives.”

In the same week as winning the award, West London College hosted a visit from the North American campaigning organisation ‘Tradeswomen Building Bridges’ at our Park Royal College, which specialises in construction training. On a fact-finding mission and to share best practice, TBB selected Park Royal, as an example of an outstanding construction training facility.

Although competition for the coveted WiC award was stiff with Capital City College Group and the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London also nominated, overall West London College emerged the winner.

In February, West London College won Education and Training Provider of the Year, at the West London Business Awards. This was for our work on the West London Hub of the Mayor’s Construction Academy.

David Warnes, said: “Winning awards this year is getting to be habit-forming for West London College, and this is one good habit, which I wholeheartedly endorse.”

If you are interested in a short course to get the skills and knowledge for a job in construction, click on this link to browse and apply.

David Warnes and Barry Mortimer with Anna Walterskotter from Women Into Construction

