Wirral Met launches unique printmaking exhibition

Wirral Met College is launching a unique printmaking exhibition, showcasing artwork created during its first printmaking residency.

The college welcomed two established local printmakers, Emily Lansley, aka GloMoth and Andrew Berry aka One Thousand Eyes to become Artists in Residence at its Twelve Quays campus, situated within the historic Morpeth Dock in Birkenhead.

Both were invited to work independently and collaboratively to create hand-printed artworks inspired by the location around Wirral Met College and the history of Birkenhead and its dockland.

Artwork created during the printmaking residency will go on display this month at the college’s Twelve Quays campus. Members of the public and creative community are invited to a viewing on Wednesday 12 October, between 5-7pm.

The college’s Twelve Quays campus boasts an excellent printmaking studio, which Emily and Andrew were invited to make use of during their residency. The aim of the project was to bring together artists who have previously not worked together, to enable them to explore techniques or processes they may not have had the opportunity to try out before.

The impactful architecture around Twelve Quays campus and unexpected pockets of wildlife gave inspiration to the artists as they gathered ideas for their work whilst walking or cycling around the post-industrial coastline that surrounds the college campus.

Emily Lansley, said:

“The experience was very uplifting and rewarding and I have gained a new-found confidence to continue using these techniques.

“This was a great opportunity to utilise a fantastic print space, and create some work at a perfect time for people to reflect and respond creatively to how they see Birkenhead as it was, is and might be in the future.”

During the residency, both creatives brought together their individual style, influences, and printmaking skills, culminating into a series of screen-printed artworks that will be on display at the Turner Townsend Gallery at Twelve Quays Campus from September to October.

The exhibition will be open to the public on Wednesday 12October, between 5-7pm at Twelve Quays campus, Shore Road, Morpeth Dock, Birkenhead, CH41 1AG.

Friends, family and members of the local creative community are invited to view the artworks on display and meet the artists involved.

Published in