Young creatives celebrated at Emerging Sussex exhibition

Young artists and creatives from across East Sussex have been celebrated for their work, with East Sussex College students among those picking up awards and opportunities at the Emerging Sussex: Curious Minds exhibition in Newhaven on 20th September.

Young creatives from across the area came together for the four-day Emerging Sussex: Curious Minds exhibition (17-20 September) in Newhaven as part of Artwave.

East Sussex College University Courses was proud to support the event, which gave young exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their work, meet other creatives and have their work recognised.

Among those celebrated was Martha Wicher, an A-Level Photography student at East Sussex College Lewes, who received the College’s PROUD Award for her artwork. She said:

“I was so surprised to find out I had won the East Sussex College PROUD Award. I attended the private view on Friday and was really impressed by the standard of work others had submitted including A-level and Degree work.”

Martha’s winning artwork was one of a wide range of pieces displayed during the exhibition, which showcased the talent and creativity of young people across the local area. She added:

“With my artwork I entered Emerging Sussex: Curious Minds, I really wanted to show the detail of skin and how it changes and adapts as we grow older, showing the beauty and truth of aging. I was also really inspired by Anastasia Pottinger and how she captures such intricate detail of the skin creating such emotion.”

Arthur Wales and Zac Ostler were both named runner-ups for the PROUD Award, also having their work included as part of the exhibition.

Other East Sussex College students were also recognised for their work during the exhibition, receiving awards from other organisations involved in Artwave. Archie Legg received the Hospitable Environment prize, Lydia Simmonds won a Newhaven Art Projects Award and Danniella Skinner-Clark, who studies BA Designer Maker at East Sussex College, won the Eastbourne Studio Pottery prize for her work.

Scarlett Lester Murphy was also recognised, with her photography set to be displayed on a billboard courtesy of Look Again, giving her work the chance to reach an even wider audience.

The event was organised by Hospitable Environment CIC, a Newhaven-based arts and wellbeing organisation that uses creativity to bring people together, with support from Creative Newhaven and other local organisations.

Held at BN9, part of Marine Workshops which also houses East Sussex College’s Newhaven campus, the exhibition was part of a wider programme celebrating creativity across the town. Visitors were also able to explore the campus and find out more about the degree courses available from East Sussex College in Newhaven, while a series of creative workshops took place in the College’s spaces throughout the weekend.

One of these was the ‘Worm Factory in Residence’ workshop, a trans-led space for “foolishness and bliss”, hosted by former East Sussex College student Maddie Lock, who previously studied A-Level Photography at the College.

For Martha, taking part in the exhibition has also given her greater confidence in her photography.

“Taking part in this exhibition has given me such confidence in my work and has allowed me to see how some people can relate to the meaning behind my piece, which means so much and has given me the motivation to create more.”

Martha has been studying photography since Year 9 and hopes to continue developing her creative work after college.

“After finishing my studies at college, I want to take a gap year for traveling and gain more experience but I hope to carry on in a creative degree in the following year.”

Meg Sullivan, Director of Higher Education at East Sussex College, said:

“It was fantastic to see so many young creatives given the opportunity to share their work, meet other artists and experience what it’s like to have their work exhibited publicly. Events like Emerging Sussex: Curious Minds also give young people a chance to explore the creative opportunities available to them locally, including the degree courses we offer here at East Sussex College.”

We’re looking forward to seeing what Martha, Artur, Zac, Archie, Lydia, Danniella, Scarlett and the other young exhibitors create next.