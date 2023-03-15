Young people with additional learning needs to thrive at studio’s new ‘creative club’

A MUSIC studio launched a new ‘Creative Club’ for young people with additional learning needs (ALN).

Supported by funding from Association of Voluntary Organisations in Wrexham (AVOW), Wrexham Sounds will deliver up to 40 weekly sessions over the next year focused on music, craft and movement.

The grant was matched by the not-for-profit organisation, which is encouraging children with ALN to participate in Saturday morning activities at the Rhosrobin facility.

General Manager Olivia Gallagher secured financial backing after being quizzed by a committee of young people from AVOW, a part of Third Sector Support Wales (TSSW), a nationwide network of voluntary councils and organisations.

“It was great to sit down with them and explain what a benefit these activities will have for young people in the Wrexham area, so we are delighted and thankful to have their support,” said Olivia.

“We have received a number of grants from AVOW, the last youth-led grant funded the production of two accredited DJ courses, acoustic treatment and lighting at the studio – so we are very grateful to them.

“We will now move forward with the sessions, which will be with groups of up to six children or young people.

“Our aim is to build confidence and have fun, whether that be through arts and crafts, playing an instrument or singing, there will be lots of different opportunities.

“We look forward to hearing from our partner organisations, from families, schools and anyone who feels the Creative Club will benefit their child – please get in touch to find out more.”

If the first series of events is successful, Wrexham Sounds will look to make them a permanent fixture in its busy calendar.

AVOW’s Voluntary and Community Manager Katherine Prince believes it will have a major impact on young people in the area and said: “Our Young Influencers agreed to fund the Creative Club at Wrexham Sounds out of its youth-led grant funding for this year.

“Wrexham Sounds gave them a chance to take part in a taster session recently and the panel had a fantastic time experiencing what the studio has to offer.

“They were able to see first-hand the benefits of Wrexham Sounds’ activities on young people lives and the community, by using fun and creative ways to engage which in turn improves mental health and development.”

Katherine added: “The panel were delighted that by working in partnership with Wrexham Sounds the session can be made available to those children in Wrexham with additional learning needs for free – we wish them every success over the coming months.”

For more information on the Creative Club or to join the Wrexham Sounds team as a freelancer, visit www.wrexhamsounds.org and follow them on social media at @wrexhamsounds.

Alternatively, call 01978 345245 or email [email protected].

The Wrexham Young Influencers meet every three weeks to develop skills, meet new friends, learn about community groups and assess grant applications. To find out more, email [email protected]. Visit www.avow.org for the latest news and information from AVOW.

