Global Tech Leader Awarded Honorary Doctorate

Jeanette Gamble has been awarded a Doctor of Business Administration honoris causa by the University of Salford, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to global technology leadership and her ongoing support for the next generation of women & girls in tech.

Growing up in Lisbellaw, County Fermanagh, in Northern Ireland, Jeanette was passionate about business from a young age and fought for the opportunity to study economics at the local all-boys school, becoming one of its first female students. That same determination brought her to Salford, where she graduated in 2000 with a BSc Business Information Technology degree, a decision she describes as life changing.

Now based in New York City, Jeanette is a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, where she leads the firm’s Data, Analytics & Data AI Platform Technology Infrastructure globally. Over the past 25 years, she has held senior roles and worked in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo. Her roles have spanned Enterprise Computing, Application Development, Quality Assurance and Production Management, Finance and Enterprise Crisis Management, where she was instrumental in the creation of Morgan Stanley’s Enterprise Command Center.

“Salford University was the starting line of this extraordinary journey. It’s where, 28 years ago my parents left me – equal parts fear and hope in my eyes. Salford is where I met my lifelong friends, where I found my voice and began shaping the women I would become. It gave me the safety and freedom to discover who I truly was and who I dared to be.”

Jeanette is an advocate for inclusion and diversity in the tech industry. At Morgan Stanley, she founded high school internships focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and underrepresented talent, she chaired University campus team’s and played an active role in Gender Diversity committees and the Women in Technology Executive Committee. She currently serves as Chair of the Alumni Experiences Committee and sits on the executive Board for Girls Who Code.

In 2023, Jeanette was named the University of Salford Business School’s first Honorary International Industry Fellow. In this role, she provides career coaching, plus supports on mock interviews and skills development opportunities for students preparing to enter the world of work.

In addition to her professional achievements, Jeanette is a proud mother to her daughter, Amelia and is currently launching a new business venture alongside her husband: Mindful Motel, a short-term rental company offering non-toxic travel stays.

Professor Francine Morris, Associate Dean for Knowledge Exchange, Salford Business School, said: “Jeanette embodies the global mindset, ethical leadership and commitment to social impact that we champion here at the University.

“Her journey from Salford to Morgan Stanley, and her continued passion for mentoring and inclusion, is a powerful inspiration to our students. We are delighted to recognise her achievements with this honorary doctorate.”