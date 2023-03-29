Over 200 Gloucester jobseekers introduced to new opportunities

The Minister for Employment opened a Jobs Fair last week (Thursday 23 March) that saw more than 200 older jobseekers introduced to potential new employment and volunteering roles.

The Jobs Fair at the Guildhall in Gloucesterbrought together more than 30 employers offering opportunities in a range of sectors, with 150 people taking part in initial interviews.

Leading companies Stagecoach, Morrisons, Gloucestershire Constabulary, Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Dunelm were all hiring on the day.

A variety of roles were on offer, including bus drivers, sales consultants, a music therapist, a kitchen manager, and an equine groom.

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP said:

“Our Work Coaches connect job-ready people with local opportunities every day, and this Jobs Fair in Gloucester is a great example, with 150 people taking part in initial interviews.

“We know that work is good for your health, wellbeing, and the economy, so we are taking steps to make it easier for those who wish to work longer to do so.

“Our Jobcentres are able to provide invaluable guidance, helping more people take control of their careers whilst building greater financial independence.”

Other organisations present included the National Careers Service, the Independence Trust, Gloucestershire Skills Employability Hub and Age Concern who were on hand to provide training, wellbeing, and financial support to attendees.

A translator was also on hand at the Jobs Fair to assist Ukrainian claimants who have recently moved to the area. During the final hour of the Jobs Fair, a ‘quiet hour’ was in operation to provide a welcoming and safe environment for people with health conditions or additional needs.

In addition to attending the Jobs Fair, the Minister hosted a roundtable with Richard Graham MP to hear directly from a group of over 50s. This covered a range of topics, including volunteering and the health benefits of working for longer.

This year, the DWP is going even further by providing tailored employment support to over half a million more claimants on Universal Credit already in work so they can boost their prospects and progress in work. This includes support with CVs, providing support for up-skilling and retraining.

