From education to employment

Ben Rowland, CEO of AELP discusses Bridging Policy and Pedagogy

Education and Training Foundation (ETF) October 22, 2024
0 Comments
Ben Rowland on Stage at the FE + Skills Collective

Ben Rowland, CEO of AELP (the Association of Employment and Learning Providers) discusses Bridging Policy and Pedagogy at the FE + Skills Collective.

Ben unpacks the importance of bridging policy and pedagogy, Ben explains that builds first on pedagogy and then we can develop our policy from this. Ben also unpacks how we can equip our Educators and Leaders for our new Skills System.
Ben also shares what he would like to see in the future, where there is a suite of high quality programmes for those that are young and old.

The FE + Skills Collective was brought to you in partnership with FE News and the Education and Training Foundation. Special thanks to Edge Foundation, who were the conference media sponsor.

Check out the video below:
Published in: Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Featured voices
Topics:
Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Everything we do at the ETF is about supporting the further education (FE) and skills workforce on their professional journey, so that in partnership with the sector we can provide transformational learning opportunities to learners aged 14 and above.

