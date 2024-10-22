Ben Rowland, CEO of AELP discusses Bridging Policy and Pedagogy

Ben Rowland, CEO of AELP (the Association of Employment and Learning Providers) discusses Bridging Policy and Pedagogy at the FE + Skills Collective.

Ben unpacks the importance of bridging policy and pedagogy, Ben explains that builds first on pedagogy and then we can develop our policy from this. Ben also unpacks how we can equip our Educators and Leaders for our new Skills System.

Ben also shares what he would like to see in the future, where there is a suite of high quality programmes for those that are young and old.

The FE + Skills Collective was brought to you in partnership with FE News and the Education and Training Foundation. Special thanks to Edge Foundation, who were the conference media sponsor.

Check out the video below: