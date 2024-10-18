National decision making for stronger skills system, from the FE + Skills Collective

The FE + Skills Collective was a gathering of experts from across the FE and Skills Sector, to unlock Bridging Policy and Pedagogy. In the morning we had ‘scene setting’ from different experts from acros the sector looking at Local and National Skills needs, then a Q&A with Jennifer Coupland and Katerina. In the afternoon the Collective broke into small groups to help put together a collaborative report that is coming soon.

This is the second panel session of the FE + Skills Collective. Exploring: Opportunities – National Decision Making for a stronger skills system..

The session was chaired by Dr Katerina Kolyva, Chief Executive of the Education the Training Foundation.

The panel of experts for the National Decision Making session included:

Philip Le Feuvre, Chief Operating Office, NCFE

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive of WorldSkillsUK

Ben Rowland, Chief Executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP)

Olly Newton, Executive Director of the Edge Foundation.

Check out the video of the session below:

The FE + Skills Collective was brought to you in partnership with FE News and the Education and Training Foundation. Special thanks to Edge Foundation, who were the conference media sponsor.