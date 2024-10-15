Jennifer Coupland and Dr Katerina Kolyva Q&A from the FE + Skills Collective

IfATE’s Jennifer Coupland and Education and Training Foundation’s Dr Katerina Kolyva Q&A from the FE + Skills Collective.

Jennifer and Katerina discuss the IfATE Bill from the House of Lords, Skills England and more.

Jennifer Coupland, CEO of Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education and Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO of ETF discuss:

What are the key learnings from Jennifer’s time with Ifate? What must we take forward?

What challenges and opportunities are presented by the new growth and skills levy (and do you have a view on the removal of Level 7 apprenticeships from the levy)?

What role do you see the newly announced Foundation Apprenticeships playing in addressing challenges with apprenticeship starts and completions?

How might Skills England address the challenge of local and national skills gaps? • What is your one key ask of Skills England?

Check out the video below with Katerina and Jennifer at the FE + Skills Collective: