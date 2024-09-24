Keir Starmer announces new Foundation Apprenticeship at the Labour Party Conference

New foundation apprenticeships announced by the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced new Apprenticeship reforms at the Labour Party Conference. With new Foundation Apprenticeships created for young people. Starmer also highlighted that there will be more flexibilities for businesses. He highlighted that apprenticeship starts often went down for entry level roles, whilst visa applications for the same skill areas goes up. He highlighted that the Youth Guarantee will eradicate youth unemployment once and for all.

The government is boosting opportunities for young people through ambitious apprenticeship reforms in England.

The Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson announced today a new growth and skills levy which will replace the existing apprenticeship levy and include new foundation apprenticeships.

These new apprenticeships will give young people a route in to careers in critical sectors, enabling them to earn a wage whilst developing vital skills.

The new levy will also allow funding for shorter apprenticeships, giving learners and employers greater flexibility over their training than under the existing system – where apprenticeships must run for at least 12 months.

The training eligible for funding under the new levy will develop over time, informed by Skills England’s assessment of priority skills needs.

The Department for Education will set out further details on the scope of the offer and how it will be accessed in due course.

More Levy funding directed to younger workers, instead of Level 7 Apprenticeships

To fund this, employers are being asked to rebalance their funding for apprenticeships, asking them to invest in younger workers. This will also involve businesses funding more of their level 7 apprenticeships – equivalent to a master’s degree and often accessed by older or already well qualified employees – outside of the levy.

The first report from Skills England, the government’s new body for the skills system, has also been published today. It provides an initial assessment of the nation’s working skills, as well as future skills needs and gaps which employers are struggling with across the country.

The report has found that employer investment in training has been in steady decline over the past decade, with training expenditure at its lowest level since records began in 2011, with investment per employee down by 19% in real terms. This highlights the need for government reforms to the skills and apprenticeships system.

It also shows that, across the UK, almost 1 in 10, or over 2.5 million roles are in critical demand, with more than 90% being in roles that require training or education.

The government launched Skills England in July to help identify skills needs. Skills England will play a crucial role in determining which types of training will be eligible for the expanded growth and skills levy and will set out shortly how they will work with stakeholders to inform their advice to DfE.

The need for jobs and skills varies across industries, with the health and social care sector experiencing the highest demand, followed by education, manufacturing, and science and technology.

Sector Reaction to the Apprenticeship reforms and New Foundation Apprenticeships

Responding to the Prime Minister’s speech on apprenticeships reform at Labour Party Conference, Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Learning and Work Institute (L&W), said:

“Reforming the apprenticeship levy should be part of tackling our perennial underinvestment in skills. Apprenticeship numbers are down 34% since the introduction of the apprenticeship levy and other reforms, with young people bearing the brunt. We’ve argued for greater flex for employers to invest in valuable training outside apprenticeships, but only if they invest more in apprenticeships for young people. We therefore welcome the principle of the levy being used for other types of training and redirecting investment as part of the Government’s Youth Guarantee, though we await the detail.

“The Government needs to be careful that reforms don’t compromise quality. The 12-month minimum duration for apprenticeships is a somewhat crude measure, but the Government should be cautious about removing this: in other countries, apprenticeships last much longer. Similarly, we need more pre-apprenticeship training, but any new foundation apprenticeships need to be more than employability training to be called ‘apprenticeships’. We await the details of the Government’s plans to judge their impact on widening opportunity and improving outcomes.”

In response to the government’s announcement on the growth and skills levy, David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges, said:

“The significant drop over the last six years in young people starting an apprenticeship and the shift away from apprenticeships in vital sectors and regions shows that reform of the apprenticeship levy is long overdue. I’m therefore pleased to see this early action from the new government to start to focus levy funds where they are most needed: at young people seeking to enter the labour market, and in priority areas, such as construction, digital and green skills. Where employers truly value those Level 7 apprenticeships then I hope that they invest their own money in them, showing that they provide a good return on investment.

“With the establishment of Skills England, I hope to see more interventions like this, using public funds to invest in key priorities, in line with the Labour commitments to economic growth and widening opportunities. We have long called for these key priorities for the levy to be set nationally and regionally. When it was introduced in 2018, one of the drivers for the levy was that employers were investing too little in skills and in their workforces. That is still true, so there is more to do to encourage, support and enable employers to invest more through colleges who stand ready to deliver on this vital drive for sustainable economic growth and breaking down barriers to opportunity.”