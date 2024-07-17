The King’s Speech | Implications for Education & Skills

In the first King’s Speech under the new Labour government, His Majesty King Charles III has outlined significant changes to the UK’s education landscape, with a focus on education and post-pandemic employment initiatives.

As Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration took center stage, the monarch presented Labour’s legislative agenda, introducing changes that align with the party’s educational vision.

Focus on Education and Post-Pandemic Employment

Reforms to the Apprenticeship Levy

Additionally, reforms to the apprenticeship levy, a tax imposed on employers, are set to be implemented. These changes aim to make the system more flexible and responsive to employers’ needs.

Establishment of Skills England

A new entity, Skills England, will be established to foster collaboration between government, businesses, labour unions, and training providers. The King describes it as a “partnership with employers at its heart,” suggesting a focus on aligning skills training with industry demands.

Artificial Intelligence

The King stated that the government “will seek to establish the appropriate legislation to place requirements on those working to develop the most powerful artificial intelligence models.” This indicates a focus on regulating and potentially safeguarding the development of advanced AI technologies.

New Legislation to Enhance Educational Standards and Student Welfare

He announces plans for legislation aimed at enhancing educational standards and promoting student welfare. This could include measures to improve curriculum content, teaching quality, and support services for students.

Funding for 6,500 New Teachers

According to the King, they will fund the recruitment of 6,500 new teachers.

Elimination of VAT Exemption on Private School Fees

The government intends to introduce measures to eliminate the VAT exemption on private school fees.

Sector Response

Responding to the education measures outlined in the King’s Speech, Pepe Di’Iasio, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“We welcome many of the measures outlined by the new government and we look forward to working with ministers and officials on the detail of these proposals. At the heart of these policies, there is clearly a burning desire to tackle inequities and improve the life chances of vulnerable and disadvantaged children. We fully support that direction of travel – it is long overdue. However, there is a vital missing ingredient to these plans as they currently stand and that is the question of ensuring that schools and colleges are sufficiently funded not only to deal with the current huge financial pressures they are facing but in order to be sustainable in the future. We recognise that national finances are tight, but this nettle simply must be grasped when the government sets out its spending plans in the autumn.

Children not-in-school registers

“A mandatory register of children who are not in school is badly needed and long overdue. Local authorities must be able to keep a track of children to ensure they are not at risk and that they are receiving an appropriate standard of education. At the moment, the system is patchy and there are children who fall through the gaps.

Breakfast clubs in every primary school

“Ensuring that children are able to start the day with a good breakfast is of obvious benefit to their wellbeing and will mean they are ready to learn. It is vitally important that this provision is properly funded and resourced.

Limit on number of branded items of uniform

“A legal cap on the number of branded items of school uniform was expected and something that most schools recognise already, particularly given the high rate of child poverty and cost-of-living pressures.

Requiring all schools to teach the national curriculum

“This measure is linked to Labour’s planned curriculum and assessment review. It will clearly need careful handling not only to ensure that the resulting curriculum is right for pupils but that schools and teachers have sufficient time to adapt to any changes.

Bringing multi-academy trusts into the inspection system

“While the principle is sensible, delivering this policy does require careful thought. It will need the creation of an appropriate framework and assurance that Ofsted has inspectors with the experience and expertise to inspect MATs.

Levying VAT on independent schools

“Independent schools fear this policy will have a serious impact on staff and students with some schools likely to face closure. The policy does need to be fully modelled and consulted upon to understand the implications. It will not in itself address the funding crisis facing schools and colleges. That requires a general uplift in funding rates.”

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“This King’s Speech begins the process of repairing and rebuilding Britain after 14 years of chaos and decline. “Whether its boosting workers’ rights, launching GB Energy or bringing our railways back into public ownership – this is a serious statement of intent.

“Working people need – and want – a government that will deliver meaningful change and be on their side.

Commenting on the government’s commitment to deliver an employment bill within its first 100 days – and wider government commitments to deliver a genuine living wage and remove the discriminatory minimum wage age bands – Paul added:

“The Employment Bill will be a vital stepping stone towards making work pay and ensuring everyone has security and respect at work.

“It will help create a level-playing field and ensure good employers are not undercut by the bad.

“Improving the quality of work is hugely popular with voters across the political spectrum and can be at the heart of Labour’s plan to raise living standards.

“Delivering the New Deal in full will improve the working lives of millions and help turn the page on an era of low pay, low rights and low productivity.

Commenting on the Equality (Race and Disability) Bill, Paul added:

“Labour is right to act to tackle race and disability pay gaps and pay discrimination at work head on.

“Everyone in this country deserves the chance to thrive. But we know that BME and disabled people still face huge discrimination at work and in wider society.

“And we know that BME and disabled people are disproportionately more likely to be trapped in low-paid and insecure work.”

Commenting on rail services being brought back into public ownership and additional investment in high-speed rail across the North of England, Paul added:

“Rail privatisation has been a disaster for passengers and taxpayers alike. “Train companies have prioritised shareholder returns over providing quality services.

“The government is right to bring our railways back where they belong – in public ownership.

“And the today’s announcement of additional investment for the North is a welcome boost for growth and connectivity in the region.”

Commenting on the Skills England Bill, Paul added:

“The UK has been crying out for a proper skills strategy for years. “With AI, automation and climate change transforming the world of work, we must ensure people have the skills they need to do the jobs our economy needs.

“This is a serious plan that will bring unions, employers, providers and government together to end the skills deficit in this country.”

NCUB Dr Joe Marshall, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Universities and Business (NCUB), said:

“We warmly welcome the news, revealed in the King’s Speech, that the Government will introduce Skills England, which will bring together business and training providers. We particularly celebrate that partnerships with employers will be at the heart of this new body.”

Marshall continued:

“We also welcome the news that the Government is taking the bold step to reform the Apprenticeship Levy. As always, the devil will lie in the detail, but the aim to have a more flexible Levy than in the past is very welcome. The nation’s businesses are dealing with an acute and severe skills crisis. Skills gaps and vacancies have been persistently high at around 1 million, yet businesses face barriers to upskilling their staff and accessing new talent. We have long argued that it is vital companies are able to make full use of their Apprenticeship Levy funds for broader use, to increase the skills of their workforce. The Government is delivering on their promise of ‘change’ here. We hope that a more flexible Levy will meet business needs by expanding the variety of high-quality training available to young people and adults, and look forward to contributing to its design.”

Nichola Hay MBE, Director of Apprenticeship Strategy and Policy at BPP, said:

“It’s positive to see skills policy central to the Government’s plans for growth, with the announcement of a new ‘skills bill’ to replace the apprenticeship levy.



“There’s no denying the apprenticeship levy has been a success over the years. But it lacked some of the flexibility employers and learners needed to truly deliver for businesses.

“The launch of the new Growth and Skills Levy will hopefully provide that, but the Government must ensure it consults with employers and training providers to make sure the levy supports the workforce needs and provides opportunities for learners of all ages and skill level.

“To achieve that, it’s important that flexibility within the levy is prioritised, by taking time to review modularisation, content and duration of the apprenticeship.”

Kirstie Donnelly, Chief Executive at City & Guilds Said:

“City & Guilds warmly welcomes the inclusion of a ‘Skills England Bill’ in the King’s Speech, marking a pivotal moment for vocational education in the UK. The establishment of Skills England has the potential to join national policy with local reality and help coordinate the offer available for learners up and down the country. Done well, this could be a significant step in addressing the pressing skills and equity gaps the country faces. At City & Guilds we look forward to contributing our insight to help ensure Skills England is best placed to support learners and employers across the UK. It is also of central importance that the more immediate decisions around existing qualifications are also made. We believe it’s vital that we halt the planned qualification reform at the end of this month, something that would be damaging to UK productivity and would cull opportunities for people to progress and develop. In addition, a wider conversation is needed on the design and delivery of T – Levels to ensure they are impactful and sustainable in the long term. We also eagerly await more details on how the Growth and Skills Levy can maintain strong support for apprenticeships, while introducing flexibility for other in-work training. Striking the right balance is key to ensuring young apprentices and SMEs are not disadvantaged and will be important as we look to meet the demands of longer careers and a culture of lifelong learning. These reforms can have a real impact to better serve both learners and employers. City & Guilds is committed to partnering with the government to shape and drive the policies announced today, leveraging our expertise to create a dynamic skills system that promotes lifelong learning and inclusive growth across the country.”

Neil Carberry, REC Chief Executive, said:

“Today’s King’s Speech sets out an ambitious programme for the new government. Businesses share the view that getting economic growth going should be our priority – and are ready to help. We welcome the commitment to a new partnership with business. Only growth can deliver the individual prosperity and funding for public services we all need.

“We have to be clear – businesses are worried that the government will rush reforms to the labour market and do more harm to workers than good. Our focus should be on improving the daily lives of workers while helping firms grow, not ticking things off a list quickly. From the National Minimum Wage to Pensions Automatic Enrolment, Labour governments have shown that big changes can be successfully delivered when a proper partnership with business is created. Think-tank and trade union discussions are important – but not a substitute for proper engagement and discussion with the private sector on employment relations. Businesses are not opposed to the government’s plans – but the failure of the Apprenticeship Levy shows what happens when government imposes solutions that don’t work in reality. We welcome today’s commitment to reforming the levy, which is long overdue.

“Flexibility matters to millions of workers across the UK. Changes that restrict choice and opportunity for workers must be avoided as they will undermine both the fight against inactivity and the quest for growth. A collaborative approach with business on these policies can ensure changes are grounded in people’s daily lives, so they are pro-worker and pro-business.”