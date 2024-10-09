IfATE bill paves the way for Skills England

Today, the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (Transfer of Functions etc) Bill was introduced in the House of Lords. This Bill will transfer the functions of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) to the Secretary of State, which will allow them to assign these functions to either the DfE or to Skills England. It also tweaks some of these powers so that the skills system can be more responsive and agile.

Baroness Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, said:

“This Bill marks the next step in our plans for Skills England, to help kickstart economic recovery by breaking down barriers to opportunity and unifying our fragmented skills system.

“Skills England will galvanise local economies by providing us with a clear picture of skills gaps across the country, allowing for targeted support to drive economic growth.

“IfATE has done fantastic work over the last seven years and Skills England will build on that to ensure there is a comprehensive suite of technical qualifications and apprenticeships for employers and individuals to access.”

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges said:

“The bill presented in the House of Lords today on the transfer of the functions of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) is significant because it paves the way for Skills England, a major part of the government’s plans for skills reform.

“We want to see Skills England become a powerful advocate and player across government, bringing about positive and long-lasting change across tertiary education to support a cultural shift in England. Put simply, we need a new lifelong learning culture, and Skills England should help us achieve that, alongside the other key partners like employers, unions, colleges and universities.

“To achieve that, government must focus on a clear purpose, a strong position across government and a true social partnership with people who can influence and encourage others to act. If all of those are done well, then the prospects for Skills England and its ambitions are good.

“We are looking for an early indication that it will be a truly cross-government body, working in collaboration with stakeholders across tertiary education, bringing skills to the heart of industrial strategy and growth, opportunity and the other missions set out by the government. It also needs to generate research and insight on skills needs so that public funding can be prioritised and more investment by employers stimulated.

“Across AoC, we will continue to support the establishment of Skills England; its success will be vital to a more inclusive and prosperous future.”