Localised Decision making for stronger skills system. Panel 1 of the FE + Skills Collective

The FE + Skills Collective was a gathering of experts from across the FE and Skills Sector, to unlock Bridging Policy and Pedagogy. In the morning we had ‘scene setting’ from different experts from acros the sector looking at Local and National Skills needs, then a Q&A with Jennifer Coupland and Katerina. In the afternoon the Collective broke into small groups to help put together a collaborative report that is coming soon.

This is the very first panel and session of the FE + Skills Collective. Exploring Localised decision making.

The session was chaired by Dr Vikki Smith, Executive Director of Education and Standards at The Education and Training Foundation.

Vikki is joined by:

Eddie Playfair, Senior Policy Manager at Association of Colleges (AoC)

Kate Shoesmith, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC)

Sally Alexander, Chief Executive Officer, Milton Keynes College Group

Yusuf Ibrahim, Assistant Principal, Cardiff and Vale College

Check out the full panel below:

The FE + Skills Collective was a partnership between FE News and the Education and Training Foundation. Massive thanks to our media sponsor Edge Foundation.