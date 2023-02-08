Apprenticeship compliance for your role
February 8 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Everyone involved in apprenticeship delivery should understand the fundamentals of apprenticeship compliance.
Whether you’re involved in training, curriculum design, quality assurance, employer engagement or administration – understanding what ESFA compliance means for your role is crucial in helping the organisation to draw down the right funding and mitigate risks.
Designed around the latest version of the funding rules and updated in-year, this three-part series is designed to introduce all apprenticeship staff to the core apprenticeship rules and where their role fits in the compliance journey.
Part 1 will look at the typical apprentice journey, the core rules that matter and common solutions seen, including the importance of the little details and core parts of the evidence pack.
Part 2 will look at common errors and build an understanding of risk awareness as part of a transparent compliance culture.
Part 3 will open the floor to core questions and discussions of best practice.
This series will help you to:
- Understand the core compliance rules for Apprenticeships
- Understand how they fit into the typical apprentice journey
- Know how funding works and what this means for your role
- Keep an eye out for common errors
- How to mitigate funding risks
David Lockhart-Hawkins, SDN’s compliance expert will facilitate this series. David has experience of working with hundreds of high performing apprenticeship organisations over the last twenty years, including some of the UK’s largest, highest quality, specialist and new providers.
Perfect for new starts across all departments as well as those requiring a refresher, this is designed for all staff involved in administrating or delivering apprenticeships so they can develop a healthy understanding of compliance and how it relates to their job role.
“David’s knowledge and expertise is unparalleled.”
– Event attendee
