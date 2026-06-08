Barrow school to launch UTC Sleeve to boost town’s youth employment and skills base

Walney School in Barrow-in-Furness will this September introduce an innovative employer-led technical education pathway to equip young people with the skills for high-quality careers and to help local employers tackle skills shortages.

The Walney UTC Sleeve represents a fresh approach to education in Barrow but is based on the model used by England’s 44 University Technical Colleges, where students are three times more likely to progress to apprenticeships than mainstream school pupils.

Students at the UTC Sleeve will be able to follow two employer-led pathways that blend traditional academic learning with practical technical education.

These pathways – in healthcare and engineering – are designed in partnership with industry and students will learn in similar environments and with similar equipment to industry, ensuring relevance.

The UTC Sleeve aligns closely with Team Barrow’s 10-year plan, which aims to strengthen the town’s economy, create opportunities for young people and ensure businesses have access to the skilled workforce they need.

By focusing on sectors where clear skills gaps exist, the UTC Sleeve will help reduce unemployment and increase the number of young people starting high-quality apprenticeships in the area.

Employers will benefit from a large pipeline of motivated, well-prepared young talent who have already developed their technical knowledge and workplace skills before entering employment or further training.

The Team Barrow partnership has agreed, subject to formal decision, to contribute £1.7m from the Barrow Transformation Fund towards its introduction. Westmorland and Furness Council’s Cabinet will take a formal decision on this proposal at its meeting in July.

The launch of the UTC Sleeve is set for the next academic year.

Walney School well-placed to deliver technical education

Walney School is uniquely positioned to introduce the UTC Sleeve. The school recently joined Furness Education Trust, a trust with an excellent educational track record and a reputation for innovation in meeting the needs of the communities it serves.

The school also has the physical space required to accommodate the specialist facilities needed for the UTC Sleeve and wants to move quickly to establish the programme. This combination of capacity, leadership and vision makes Walney School an ideal location to launch this new educational opportunity.

Walney’s UTC Sleeve will be inclusive and accessible to students from all backgrounds. The programme will also be highly collaborative, working closely with employers, universities and local education providers.

With specialist equipment, strong employer and university partnerships, and a rich programme focused on preparing pupils for the realities of working life, the UTC Sleeve will serve as a hub for opportunity across the community.

Local primary and secondary schools, along with other partners, will be able to benefit from the facilities, resources and activities offered through the programme, helping to inspire young people and raise aspirations across Barrow.

By connecting education more closely with industry and creating clear pathways into employment and apprenticeships, the UTC Sleeve at Walney School will play a vital role in shaping the future workforce of Barrow.

“The opening of the new UTC Sleeve will be a landmark moment for Baker Dearing and the University Technical College movement.

“UTCs already support thousands of young people into apprenticeships and technical university courses each year, helping them into successful and sustainable careers.

“The UTC Sleeve means more young people will be able to pursue their passion for technical subjects and hands-on learning. Their lives are likely to be transformed by the opportunity provided by their Sleeve to progress to high-paying apprenticeships and jobs.

“I would like to thank Furness Education Trust, Team Barrow and our local employer partners for their support. This UTC Sleeve will deliver huge benefits for the people and employers of Barrow-in-Furness and the north-west.”

“Furness Education Trust is incredibly proud to be introducing the UTC Sleeve at Walney School. This initiative represents a major step forward for school-based technical education in Barrow and directly supports the ambitions we all share for our young people and our wider community. The UTC Sleeve will not only benefit Walney School but will also serve as a valuable resource for schools and partners across the area, strengthening opportunities and raising aspirations for the whole community.”

Lord Case, the chair of Team Barrow, added:

“The enhancement of skills, education, and local opportunity sits at the heart of our mission. We cannot deliver sustainable economic growth, improved productivity, or greater social prosperity unless we invest boldly in the development of our young people. The UTC Sleeve at Walney School represents a cornerstone of this effort.

“By expanding access to high‑quality technical and vocational education in Barrow, it will strengthen pathways into further education, apprenticeships, and skilled employment, helping Barrow’s young people to thrive.”