Table tennis boom as FE partnership inspires more than 1,500 across North Wales

LEGIONS of young people have discovered the benefits of table tennis thanks to a thriving partnership between Coleg Cambria, Table Tennis Wales, Active Wrexham and schools across North Wales.

Building on a collaboration that has engaged more than 1,500 people through coaching, competitions and community events since 2023, the latest programme of activities at the college’s Yale campus in Wrexham introduced even more children to the sport while developing the next generation of coaches, volunteers and sports leaders.

Aaron Beech, North Wales Regional Development Officer for Table Tennis Wales, said the partnership continues to build momentum.

“Over the last few months, we’ve seen first-hand the positive impact table tennis can have on young people, whether that’s through participation, competition, leadership or simply building confidence and making new friends,” he said.

“The support from Coleg Cambria, Active Wrexham, local schools and community groups has been fantastic. Together we’ve created a pathway that allows children to try the sport for the first time, develop their skills and continue playing long-term.

“We’ve just completed our final sessions at Yale for the summer and are already looking forward to returning in September to build on the momentum we’ve created.”

Among the highlights of the programme was a visit to Bwlchgwyn Primary School, where more than 100 pupils took part in fun and engaging table tennis sessions focused on coordination, confidence and fundamental movement skills.

The success of the visit extended beyond the classroom, with Bwlchgwyn Scouts and Cubs later attending the college for a further taster session, strengthening community links and giving even more young people the opportunity to experience the sport.

Students at Coleg Cambria have also played a leading role in the initiative. Level 2 Sport learners completed a Table Tennis Activator Course, equipping them with coaching, communication and leadership skills before putting them into practice at a Primary School Table Tennis Festival.

The students planned and delivered their own activity stations, guiding participants through a series of challenges and games in a fun, inclusive and energetic environment that encouraged participation and enjoyment.

Meanwhile, Level 3 Sport learners supported the annual Primary School Table Tennis Championships, volunteering throughout the event and gaining practical experience in scoring, administration, event management and competition delivery.

Another successful development was the introduction of an eight-week beginner programme, originally suggested by Active Wrexham. The structured course introduced children to key skills including grip, movement, serving and rallying, helping many participants progress into local clubs and regular coaching sessions.

Sally Jones, Curriculum Director for Business, Performing Arts, Public Services and Sport at Coleg Cambria, said: “The partnership with Table Tennis Wales continues to create fantastic opportunities for our learners while making a genuine difference in the community.

“Our students have gained invaluable leadership and coaching experience, while hundreds of young people have been introduced to a sport that promotes physical activity, confidence, teamwork and wellbeing.”