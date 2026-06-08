The Sheffield College gets set to become smoke free and vape free

The Sheffield College is getting set to become a smoke free and vape free organisation.

Smoking and vaping will no longer be permitted anywhere on college campuses including outside in the grounds from 1st August 2026.

Previously, students aged 18-plus and staff were allowed to smoke and vape within the college grounds in designated areas but not inside the campus buildings.

The decision to become a smoke free and vape free college has been given the go ahead by the executive leadership team following a consultation with students and staff.

The move supports a long term campaign led by SmokeFree Sheffield, which brings the city’s tobacco control board and local services under one umbrella, to end smoking in the city.

By 2030, the city wants to achieve the government target of a 5% smoking rate. Employers, including educational institutions, are among those backing the initiative.

James Smythe, Vice Principal of Student Experience, The Sheffield College, said:

“This decision reflects our ongoing commitment to be a great place to work and learn. Creating a safe, welcoming environment that supports wellbeing is a priority for the college.

“The move follows consultation with students and staff with the majority of responses being in favour of becoming smoke free and vape free.

“The feedback made it clear that many people feel this change will improve the experience of working and studying at the college.

“We realise that for many, smoking is an addiction. That’s why we are providing education and support to help students and staff reduce smoking or vaping or quit.”

Liz Roscoe, SmokeFree Project Coordinator, The Sheffield College, said:

“This new policy will help to protect the health and wellbeing of everyone at The Sheffield College. We know that most adults start smoking as children and young people, which makes this policy even more important.”

The decision to become a smoke free and vape free college has been communicated to students and staff. Over the coming weeks, new signage will be posted across the college’s campuses, reminding staff, students and visitors of the change.

Information about free, specialist support available through SmokeFree Sheffield is being shared to help students and staff who want to cut down or stop smoking.

The college has around 1,100 staff and its five main campuses are the Advanced Technology Centre, City Campus, Hillsborough Campus, Peaks Campus and Pennine 5.

The college, which is Ofsted graded ‘good’, offers a broad curriculum and academic, vocational, technical and professional qualifications including apprenticeships, vocational diplomas, A Levels, T Levels, access courses, and foundation and honours degrees.

Approximately 13,200 young people and adults studied at the college during the last academic year 2024/25.