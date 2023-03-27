Beyond Compliance – Establishing a Culture of Safeguarding
May 15 @ 9:30 am - 12:30 pm
Event Navigation
This workshop will consider the elements that are needed within attendees organisations, to ensure that the organisational philosophy is supported by tangible systems and processes. The workshop will also delve into how to assure oneself that this is embedded in the hearts and minds of all key stakeholders, using examples of best practice, practical approaches, and ideas.
- How to bring stakeholders together to work as one – ‘It takes a village to raise a child….”
- Ways to make safeguarding outstanding
- A range of different and fresh approaches to alerting learners, to risks, such as sexual harassment
- Building outstanding resources to educate young people into your tutorials and one to ones
- Gaining a greater understanding on creative and impactful promotion of services for learners
- Learning how to contextualise safeguarding for your setting
- Practical exploration of linking learner voice with safeguarding
- How to support your provider to become ‘outstanding’
Fees: AELP Member: £99.00 Non- Member: £249.00
Responses