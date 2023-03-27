This workshop will consider the elements that are needed within attendees organisations, to ensure that the organisational philosophy is supported by tangible systems and processes. The workshop will also delve into how to assure oneself that this is embedded in the hearts and minds of all key stakeholders, using examples of best practice, practical approaches, and ideas.

How to bring stakeholders together to work as one – ‘It takes a village to raise a child….”

Ways to make safeguarding outstanding

A range of different and fresh approaches to alerting learners, to risks, such as sexual harassment

Building outstanding resources to educate young people into your tutorials and one to ones

Gaining a greater understanding on creative and impactful promotion of services for learners

Learning how to contextualise safeguarding for your setting

Practical exploration of linking learner voice with safeguarding

How to support your provider to become ‘outstanding’ Topics discussed include:

Fees: AELP Member: £99.00 Non- Member: £249.00