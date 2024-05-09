Craven College Ranked in the Top 10% of FE College Providers in England

@cravencollege: Following the publication of the 2022/2023 National Apprenticeship Data, Craven College’s overall achievement of 67% has ranked the College 15th out of 152 in the country when comparing against General Further Education Colleges (GFE) and places the College as the highest ranked provider in Yorkshire and Humberside.

Craven College has a proud heritage of excellent Apprenticeship provision and of success rates when compared to other providers.

The College offers over 30 different Apprenticeships, including a range of land-based routes, all of which are aimed at the needs of local employers, emerging skills gaps and the succession planning of an older workforce.

National ESFA Achievement Data released in mid-March, showed that the College had again, and for the 10th year, equalled or bettered 90% of other GFE Colleges across the country.

Apprenticeships have been independently assessed since 2019 which compounded by Covid, has made achievement in this area a greater challenge.

Richard Swires, Apprenticeship Manager at Craven College said, “We are incredibly proud of the committed and hard-working staff that have made this level of achievement possible and kept the College at the top of the league tables.”

Duncan Bulloch, Interim Assistant Principal Curriculum at Craven College said, “We are very proud of our excellent pass rates, which pays testament to the quality of training that is delivered by our well-trained and specialist staff. These results show an exceptionally high first-time pass rates at the end-point assessments.

We foster excellent employer relationships to ensure that our apprentices get the training tailored to their workplace, as well as support for the employer with the administration associated with apprenticeships.

Our flexible approach to delivery means that learning can be completed through online sessions, in the workplace and at Craven College, utilising our highly specialised facilities and equipment.”