Bradford College Celebrates Renewed Partnership with Bradford City AFC

Bradford College is extending its partnership with Bradford City AFC for a fourth consecutive year. The renewal sees the College remain one of City’s main partners, as well as being their official digital partner.

Bradford College branding will continue to feature on the Bantams’ digital output, through both imagery and video content, as well as various signage around the University of Bradford Stadium.



Over the last four years, the partnership has resulted in many positive outcomes benefitting both organisations, including Bradford City AFC supporting the College’s annual Apprenticeship Games during National Apprenticeship Week and City launching an app delivered by the College.



Earlier this year, BA Media Make-Up and BA Fashion students played an instrumental role in the release of Bradford City’s 2024/25 kits. Bradford College students and staff showcased their skills and were featured as extras in special launch videos brought to life across two filming days.

Nicky Betteridge, Bradford College Apprenticeships & Business Development Team Leader, explained the driving force behind the flourishing partnership:



“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Bradford City AFC for a further 12 months. This partnership opens doors for Bradford College students, providing opportunities to gain valuable work experience within the sport, digital, and hospitality industries. It also gives a platform to share key messages with local employers and promote any upcoming training opportunities available to the wider community.

“Lots of great work has happened over the last year, including Arts and Fashion students supporting the Football Club with styling and make-up for their home and away kit launches. This is real-world experience that looks impressive on students’ CVs. Following collaboration with Bradford City’s Head of Marketing, we are also now offering a Level 3 Multi-Channel Marketer qualification from within our Apprenticeship department. This has been specially designed to ensure it meets the needs of local employers.

“We’re excited to see the further positive developments that will happen over the next year for the benefit of both parties and our wider City.”

Bradford City AFC Chief Commercial Officer, Davide Longo, added:



“We are absolutely delighted to continue our partnership with Bradford College for another year, taking the partnership into its fourth year. The College has been brilliant with the club since coming on board in 2020 and the contribution to our kit launches this summer was vital in ensuring the highest quality product was delivered.



“Working with the major businesses and fellow key players across Bradford is imperative for the continued growth of the City and we’re pleased to be continuing that.I would once again like to place on record my thanks to Nicky Betteridge, his colleagues and the College generally for their continued support. We look forward to collaborating again over the next 12 months and hopefully beyond!”