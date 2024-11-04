Knovia Group Launches Specialist Training Provision for Early Years Sector

Knovia Group launches Shaping Lives to offer training and apprenticeships specialising in early childhood education

Built on 20 years of sector expertise, Shaping Lives will support the next generation of early years educators

Shaping Lives is part of the award-winning Knovia Group, alongside Paragon Skills and Tempdent

Knovia Group has announced the launch of Shaping Lives, to offer specialist training and apprenticeships in early childhood education.

With 20 years of experience in the early years sector, previously delivered through Paragon Skills, Shaping Lives is designed to support and develop the next generation of educators.

To mark the launch, Shaping Lives is pledging to train 30,000 16 to 19-year-olds in early years by 2030, as part of its strong commitment to the sector and the government’s mission to increase accessibility to affordable and high-quality early years provision.

Shaping Lives will deliver best-in-class training in early years education, helping to inspire learning, unlock new and exciting career opportunities for educators, and meet the evolving needs of the early years sector.

Mark Botha, CEO of Shaping Lives, said:

“We are delighted to launch Shaping Lives as part of our ongoing commitment to the early years sector. With a dedicated focus on early years education, our specialist apprenticeships will equip the next generation of educators with the skills they need to fulfil their potential and embark on new and rewarding career opportunities.

“We have been proud to deliver early years apprenticeships through Paragon Skills for over 20 years, where we have supported over 2,000 employers across England and many thousands of young apprentices. By launching Shaping Lives, we’ll continue to build on these solid foundations by giving real focus to this important sector.

“We understand the vital importance of high-quality early years provision, and the pressing need to address emerging skills gaps and recruitment and retention challenges. Shaping Lives is designed to meet these needs, with personalised early years training delivered by our dedicated early years team of highly-skilled and experienced professional tutors.

“With our pledge to deliver 30,000 apprenticeships by 2030, we want to help drive positive opportunities for educators and, in turn, empower them and their employers to play a vital and significant role in shaping the lives of young children across the country.”

Shaping Lives aims to deliver outstanding skills and growth programmes for apprentices, helping to ensure excellent outcomes for children aged 0-5 years. The training programme will include SENCo as an optional specialism available to all learners.

Its dedicated focus reflects a growing understanding of the importance of early years childhood education, with the first five years of a child’s life being of critical importance for their long-term development.

Mark Botha continues:

“We have a mission to develop and nurture skilled educators, equipping them with the essential skills and resilience to pursue a career with purpose, foster a love of learning in young children and make a positive, lasting impact on their early development.

“We’ll continue to champion the wealth of career opportunities on offer in early years, and fulfil our commitment to better deliver for the sector by investing in the educators of today to ensure brighter outcomes for children. As part of the Knovia Group, Shaping Lives will deliver exceptional results for its learners, employer partners and the wider sector.”