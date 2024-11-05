Celebrating Success: FDQ Apprentices Ella Muddiman and Naomi Spaven shine at the British Bakery Awards

FDQ (Food and Drink Qualifications), an Awarding Organisation for the food and drink industry are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of two Welsh apprentices, Ella Muddiman and Naomi Spaven, both talented bakers at Ial Restaurant and Café, part of Coleg Cambria. These two rising stars have shown exceptional dedication to their craft, recently making it to the prestigious final of the British Bakery Awards in the highly competitive Rising Star category.

The awards night was a memorable occasion, full of energy, pride, and the warmth of community spirit. For Naomi, this year marked a particularly outstanding achievement: not only did she secure a place as a finalist for the second consecutive year, but she also took home the coveted Rising Star award. It’s a testament to her incredible work ethic, skill, and passion for baking—qualities that have made her an invaluable team member at Ial Restaurant and Café.

Naomi’s journey in the baking industry is as inspiring as her award. She began her career as a baker at the age of 25, bringing fresh enthusiasm and dedication to the role. Her hard work, perseverance, and love for the craft have been evident every step of the way. In her acceptance speech, Naomi took a moment to recognise her close colleague and fellow finalist, Ella Muddiman, expressing her deep gratitude and appreciation for the support they share. The camaraderie and teamwork between Ella and Naomi are part of what makes their achievements so extraordinary.

Both Ella and Naomi have successfully completed their Level 2 Diploma in Baking with Assessor Daryl Stephenson at Coleg Cambria and are now advancing their skills by working towards the Level 3 Diploma. As their awarding body, FDQ are proud to support their journey, providing them with the qualifications and training that help pave the way for success.

“I’m incredibly proud to have been nominated as a finalist for the Rising Star award and to stand alongside so many talented bakers,” shared Ella Muddiman. “Seeing Naomi take home the win was fantastic – she truly deserves it for all her hard work and dedication. It’s such a pleasure working together; we share a real passion for baking and inspiring the next generation. Moments like these make it all worth it, and I’m excited for what the future holds for both of us in this industry.”

Matthew Bell, Head of Business Development at FDQ said:

“Congratulations to Naomi and Ella on their remarkable achievements! Their hard work, passion, and dedication to the craft are an inspiration to all within the baking community. We look forward to following their continued success as they progress in their careers.”

Whether you are an employer wanting to find out more about how apprenticeships can benefit your business, or a training provider wanting to become an approved test centre, Visit the FDQ website: https://www.fdq.org.uk or email [email protected].