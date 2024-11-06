Edge Foundation release a new report on Ofsted Inspections in FE and Skills. Sector Reaction

Today, Edge Foundation published new research ‘Ofsted inspection in the general further education and skills sector in England’. This study looks at how Ofsted inspections and its Education Inspection Framework (EIF) impact the Further Education and Skills sector (FES). The research sought the views of staff from FE colleges across England.

In recent years, England’s Further Education and Skills (FES) sector has gained government support for its role in boosting productivity, economic growth, and social justice. However, there’s still very little research on how well the sector is functioning and what needs improvement. With Ofsted facing criticism, especially for its effects in the school sector and with The Big Listen underway, this research comes at a crucial time.

The study includes a detailed literature review and combines qualitative and quantitative data collection and analysis. This has provided a robust understanding of the issues surrounding inspections in the sector. Our comprehensive study explores the perspectives of 53 stakeholders – including tutors, governors, middle managers, and senior leaders across various types of FE colleges – and how they feel Ofsted inspections have positively and negatively impacted their institutions.

Overall, the study identifies Ofsted and EIF strengths and limitations, and highlights areas for improvement with the view of building a better FES sector that can drive the country’s productivity, economic growth, social justice and skills agenda and respond to the demands of the labour market. These include:

Positive impacts of Ofsted in FES: Participants underscored that Ofsted inspections impacted their organisations and themselves positively working as (1) a stamp of approval or quality assurance, (2) confidence booster and as a (3) marketing strategy to attract future students and their parents.

Negative impacts of Ofsted in FES: Despite participants identifying the positive impacts of Ofsted inspection mentioned above, they critically identified six negative impacts. Participants recognised that Ofsted inspections impacted negatively their (1) workload, (2) wellbeing, (3) staff retention, (4) performativity, (5) innovation and improvement and (6) empowerment.

Strengths of EIF: Most participants found that the common Education Inspection Framework (EIF) introduced in 2019 was better than the previous one. Interviewees identified that the strengths of EIF are its (1) focus on the curriculum, (2) focus on student’s learning and progress, (3) broader quality judgement, (4) better sub-judgements descriptors and (5) that it is implemented by trained and experienced inspectors.

Weaknesses of EIF: Participants also mentioned that in comparison with the previous Common Inspection Framework (CIF), the EIF was (1) reductionist, (2) superficial and (3) could lead to subjectivity or biased judgements.

Suggestions for improvement: Participants articulated the following suggestions for policy and practice to improve Ofsted inspections in FES:

reduce inspection high-stakes

make inspections more developmental and supportive

remove overall grades or single words ratings

expand inspection reports to better support improvement

extend inspection visits

Sector Reaction To Edge’s report on Ofsted inspections in the FES sector

Responding to a report from the Edge Foundation, on how Ofsted inspections impact the Further Education and Skills sector (FES), Anne Murdoch, Senior Adviser in College Leadership at the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“This research demonstrates that those working in FE colleges share many of the same frustrations with Ofsted as their counterparts in the school sector. It is therefore disappointing that some of the recent positive changes, such as the removal of single headline grades, currently apply solely to schools in the state sector with no timescale for a wider rollout. We strongly encourage the DfE to consult with colleges and other settings as a matter of urgency about how to improve inspection for them in the short term, ahead of the introduction of the new accountability system based on report cards.

“FE colleges have felt side lined in decisions about accountability. It’s vital that the new system is based around an agreed set of standards following consultation with the whole of the education sector.”

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges said:

“It’s good to see this research into the impact of Ofsted inspections on the FE sector in England, and it is particularly timely given the work Ofsted is doing on the inspection framework. The research findings are, at headline level, unsurprising to us but it is very helpful to understand both the negative impacts of inspection like workload, wellbeing, and staff retention, as well as the positive aspects with inspections viewed as a stamp of approval and a confidence booster.

“The suggestions for improvement align with our response to Ofsted’s Big Listen which concluded earlier this year, and are central to our discussions with Ofsted for how they make positive changes to inspections in FE. We are looking forward to the consultation on an evolved inspection framework tailored to FE and skills due to launch later in the 2024/25 academic year, which will take account of the different contexts of providers and be tailored to the age of learners, their stage of development and the nature of the provision.”

National Education Union said

“This report provides welcome insight into the problems with inspection in the general further education and skill sector and the need for a developmental and supportive system rather than the current high stakes approach that is driving so many from the profession.”