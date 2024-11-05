Delivering high-quality Skills Bootcamps: top tips for Internal Quality Assurance professionals

As internal quality assurance professionals working with Skills Bootcamp providers, your role is vital in ensuring that participants receive top-notch training that aligns with industry needs. Drawing from the Evaluation of Skills Bootcamps 2022-23 (Wave 3) Implementation Report, here are some key insights and tips to help you run high-quality bootcamps:

Establish strong Employer-Provider relationships

Successful bootcamps are built on solid collaborations with employers. Wave 3 evidence shows that proactive engagement with employers ensures that bootcamps align with recruitment cycles and the specific skills employers seek.

Here’s how:

Engage proactively:

Regularly communicate with employers to align training with their needs.

Use established commercial relationships to build trust and ensure training meets both employer and learner needs.

Encourage employers to contribute to curriculum design to ensure industry relevance and alignment with recruitment targets.

What does quality look like?

Participant feedback from Wave 3 highlighted the importance of high-quality content and delivery. Here are some practices to consider:

Pre-course introductory modules:

Offer introductory modules to help participants prepare and ensure suitable learner recruitment.

Engage facilitators with industry experience to enhance engagement and organisation.

Design activities that mirror real-life employment situations to help participants demonstrate their learning effectively.

Provide tailored employability skills training to boost participants’ confidence and employability.

Address delivery challenges

Despite positive feedback, some challenges persist. Addressing these proactively can enhance your bootcamp’s effectiveness:

Guaranteed interviews:

Ensure the guaranteed interview process meets participants’ expectations. Communicate clearly about what participants can expect.

Increase awareness among employers about the benefits of Skills Bootcamps to enhance engagement and secure sufficient interviews.

Raise awareness and uptake of the PtAA scheme among participants and employers.

While aiming for high performance, ensure your KPIs are realistic. Consider focusing on both co-funded and self-employed participants to secure positive outcomes.

Planning for a Ofsted inspections as a Bootcamp provider?

SDN is running a free webinar for Skills Bootcamp providers, to help you to be confident and have a good handle on the performance of your provision when you receive the call for your Ofsted inspections.

The session aims to: