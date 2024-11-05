Delivering high-quality Skills Bootcamps: top tips for Internal Quality Assurance professionals
As internal quality assurance professionals working with Skills Bootcamp providers, your role is vital in ensuring that participants receive top-notch training that aligns with industry needs. Drawing from the Evaluation of Skills Bootcamps 2022-23 (Wave 3) Implementation Report, here are some key insights and tips to help you run high-quality bootcamps:
Establish strong Employer-Provider relationships
Successful bootcamps are built on solid collaborations with employers. Wave 3 evidence shows that proactive engagement with employers ensures that bootcamps align with recruitment cycles and the specific skills employers seek.
Here’s how:
- Engage proactively:
Regularly communicate with employers to align training with their needs.
- Leverage existing relationships:
Use established commercial relationships to build trust and ensure training meets both employer and learner needs.
- Involve employers in curriculum design:
Encourage employers to contribute to curriculum design to ensure industry relevance and alignment with recruitment targets.
What does quality look like?
Participant feedback from Wave 3 highlighted the importance of high-quality content and delivery. Here are some practices to consider:
- Pre-course introductory modules:
Offer introductory modules to help participants prepare and ensure suitable learner recruitment.
- Experienced facilitators:
Engage facilitators with industry experience to enhance engagement and organisation.
- Real-life employment activities:
Design activities that mirror real-life employment situations to help participants demonstrate their learning effectively.
- Bespoke employability skills training:
Provide tailored employability skills training to boost participants’ confidence and employability.
Address delivery challenges
Despite positive feedback, some challenges persist. Addressing these proactively can enhance your bootcamp’s effectiveness:
- Guaranteed interviews:
Ensure the guaranteed interview process meets participants’ expectations. Communicate clearly about what participants can expect.
- Employer awareness:
Increase awareness among employers about the benefits of Skills Bootcamps to enhance engagement and secure sufficient interviews.
- Pathway to Accelerated Apprenticeship (PtAA):
Raise awareness and uptake of the PtAA scheme among participants and employers.
- Realistic KPIs:
While aiming for high performance, ensure your KPIs are realistic. Consider focusing on both co-funded and self-employed participants to secure positive outcomes.
