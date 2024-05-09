Former Cardiff and Vale College learner Ruby to represent UK in WorldSkills Lyon 2024

Former Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) HND Hospitality Management learner Ruby Pile has been selected to represent the UK at WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

Ruby, who works at the prestigious Michelin-star Restaurant Hywel Jones at Lucknam Park Hotel and Spa, will compete as part of Team UK in the WorldSkills – commonly known as the ‘Skills Olympics’ – in France this September. She will compete in the Restaurant Service category.

Team UK is selected, mentored and trained by WorldSkills UK in partnership with leading learning company Pearson.

The UK has been taking part in the WorldSkills Competition since 1953. The event is used by governments around the world as a litmus test to measure preparedness to optimise future economic growth. At WorldSkills Lyon 2024, 1,500 competitors from more than 65 countries and regions will compete in 62 professions with the aim of being named the world’s best in their chosen skill.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“Congratulations and a massive well done to Ruby for making it to Team UK in the WorldSkills Finals which will be held in France later this year – it will be an amazing opportunity that not many young people get to experience.

“It’s such an impressive achievement. Ruby has shone at every level of the WorldSkills and Skills Competition Wales contests, and her reward is representing the UK in the international finals. I’d finally like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to all of the College staff who have supported Ruby to reach this exceptional level.”

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“WorldSkills Lyon 2024 – think the Olympic Games – where the prize is the world-class skills that UK employers are crying out for.

“The UK’s participation in the ‘Skills Olympics’ will provide vital insights to ensure we can develop our apprenticeship and training programmes, to make them truly world-class.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Vocational Qualifications and Training at Pearson, said:

“Pearson shares many goals with WorldSkills UK – celebrating the best of vocational and technical education, raising awareness and the prestige of the sector and supporting young people to set benchmarks of excellence in their chosen fields.

“I hope the Team UK members take pride in the fact that their dedication and talent have rightfully earned them a place in this prestigious competition. The skills they have honed, and the standards they have worked so hard to reach, represent the very best of our nation has to offer.

“Hear at Pearson we are cheering you on every step of the way.”

WorldSkills Lyon 2024, the 47th WorldSkills Competition, will take place from 10-15 September.