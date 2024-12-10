Fashion’s New Frontier: Newtown Fashion & Textiles Academy Opens in Iconic Pryce Jones Building

A Spectacular Evening of Fashion, Heritage, and Innovation in Newtown

The historic Pryce Jones Building in Newtown came alive with style, creativity, and celebration as the Newtown Fashion & Textiles Academy officially launched, ushering in a bold new chapter for the local fashion industry.

A Night to Remember – Hosted by former Miss World Wales Gabriella Jukes, the evening was a dazzling showcase of Newtown’s rich textile legacy and exciting future. Gabriella, now a BBC broadcaster, delivered a keynote address on her journey from modelling to media, inspiring attendees with her experiences in the ever-evolving fashion world.

Guests were treated to:

A Tribute to Laura Ashley , featuring an exhibition of her iconic designs, including a rare vintage dress.

, featuring an exhibition of her iconic designs, including a rare vintage dress. Interactive Design and Upcycling Workshops , sparking creativity among attendees.

, sparking creativity among attendees. Live Performances , including music by Level 4 performance student Tabby Kendall and a choreographed dance by the College’s Performing Arts students.

, including music by Level 4 performance student Tabby Kendall and a choreographed dance by the College’s Performing Arts students. Food and Drink, sourced locally, supplied and served by the Colleges catering students.

sourced locally, supplied and served by the Colleges catering students. Inspirational Speeches by Councillor David Selby, championing local growth, and Jenny Hollaway, CEO of Fashion Enter, a social enterprise empowering fashion innovation.

The highlight? A runway show spotlighting student designs, compèred by Sustainable Fashion lecturer Carys Jones, proving the next generation of fashion talent is ready to shine.

The Pryce Jones Building, originally the Royal Welsh Warehouse, once led the charge in modern garment production during the late 1800s. This newly transformed space is now home to state-of-the-art facilities, blending heritage with modern design.

From sustainable fashion to technical courses in sewing and pattern design, the Academy provides a launchpad for aspiring designers and career changers alike, continuing the building’s legacy as a cornerstone of innovation in textiles.

It has received £526,603 from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF). The award was made by the Powys SPF Local Partnership Board, under its People and Skills theme, with the aim of developing the sustainable fashion sector and continuing Newtown’s textile legacy.

The partnership board is supported by Powys County Council’s Economy and Climate Service.

“This Academy breathes new life into an iconic space and empowers our community to thrive in the creative economy,” said Councillor David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys.

Mark Dacey CEO of NPTC Group of Colleges, echoed the sentiment:

It’s a brilliant night that highlights the exceptional talent of our students, which always fills me with immense pride. I’m equally proud of the dedication, hard work, and creativity of our College staff, whose support makes it all possible. By combining creativity with technical expertise, this brand-new Fashion Academy is poised to nurture the fashion leaders of tomorrow.”