Apprenticeship provider’s staff practice what they preach by graduating

Staff at one of Wales’ leading work-based learning providers are practicing what they preach by enhancing their skills and knowledge through apprenticeships to develop their careers.

Three employees of Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company, which has offices across Wales and its sister company, Trailhead Fine Foods, were among nearly 100 apprentices recognised at an apprenticeship graduation ceremony.

Cambrian Training Company and its sub-contractors hosted the bi-annual ceremony at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd where they recognised the learning journey of graduates from a wide range of industries.

Cai Watkins, the company’s acting contracts manager, graduated with an Apprenticeship in Business Administration, Catherine Isaac, finance officer, graduated with an Apprenticeship in Hospitality Supervision and Leadership and Tony Donovan, production assistant, graduated with a Foundation Apprenticeship in Business Administration.

Three other former employees, who worked at Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen, Llanidloes, which recently closed – Mel Canning, Lucy Evans and Abbie Howes – graduated with an Apprenticeship in Hospitality Supervision and Leadership.

Cai, 21, who had previously achieved a Foundation Apprenticeship in Business Administration, is now considering progressing to a Higher Apprenticeship Level 4 in Project Management.

Having joined the company straight from school three years ago, he said; “The apprenticeships have been a great help, giving me the skills and confidence to do my job.”

Catherine said: “I loved doing the Apprenticeship in Hospitality Supervision and Leadership and the support from my training officer, Felicity Perris, was amazing. An apprenticeship is a good way of benchmarking the skills that you have and I am interested in progressing.”

Toni, 24, who has worked for Trailhead Fine Foods in Welshpool for three years, said she jumped at the chance to do the Foundation Apprenticeship.

“It was a great opportunity and I have been given more responsibilities as a result of the qualification,” she said. “I would like to progress to Level 3 in the future to increase my skills and knowledge.”

The graduation ceremony followed a positive recent Estyn inspection of Cambrian Training Company whose contribution to the hospitality sector in Wales was highlighted as an example of best practice. The company delivers apprenticeships for the Wesh Government.

The company’s managing director, Faith O’Brien, congratulated her colleagues. “We were delighted to be able to recognise and celebrate the achievements of our graduating staff members,” she said.

“As a business we encourage all our staff to continuously improve their skills and knowledge to develop their careers and fulfil their potential. Continuing professional development is essential to ensure that we deliver the very best training and support services to our apprentices and their employers across Wales.

“Apprenticeships open doors for everyone, allowing individuals to enter their desired careers and helping businesses to build the skilled workforce they need.”