Digital safeguarding in apprenticeships
May 2 @ 9:30 am – 1:00 pm
The digital world, and the way we interact with our learners, has changed significantly in the last two years – so too have the safeguarding risks. That’s why we’re excited to be teaming up with our friends at Psych-Logical to host a half-day interactive online workshop focused on digital safeguarding.
This session will upskill practitioners on identifying and responding to risk whilst delivering sessions online. Going beyond the technological practicalities delegates will look at how to promote safe practices and respond to concerns in a digital environment.
A variety of interactive activities will be used and delegates will have the opportunity to tailor the content to their own environments in group work activities.
The interactive session will cover:
- How to create and maintain a ‘Safe Space’ online.
- Recognising potential safeguarding concerns.
- Responding to safeguarding and behavioural concerns.
- Sign posting and support services for staff and those engaging with digital delivery.
Led by Louise Willis-Keeler, this session will be facilitated by safeguarding and behavioural specialists at Psych-Logical. Psych-Logical works with government, education providers and others to prevent mental health in children and young people, and is working closely with education providers as they deliver support and training to young people remotely.
SDN works with partners, such as Mesma and Psych-Logical to bring together top-quality specialists to support the FE and skills sector. We’ve worked with 1,000 training providers and over 5,000 practitioners over the last few years – allowing us to share practical insights and support you to take action.
“Digital Safeguarding just got a whole lot easier to navigate thanks to a brilliant online training session with Lou Willis-Keeler of psych-logical. With just the right approach and pitch-perfect pace, Lou achieved the impossible by keeping all of us interested and actively involved with plenty of engagement opportunities. Lou has fantastic knowledge and warm and friendly style. We all came away feeling like it was time very well spent. Highly recommended”
– Event attendee
