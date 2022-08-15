Effective use of PDSAT and Monitoring Reports

The Education & Skills Funding Agency provide a suite of tools and reports to allow providers to conduct regular assurance and data checks to ensure they meet the funding rules and rectify anomalies in the ILR data.

At this specialist seminar, which is suitable for beginners as much as it is for seasoned professionals, we will look in detail at the Provider Data Self-Assessment Toolkit (PDSAT), Funding Information System (FIS) and key submission reports .

The seminar will explain how the Provider Market Oversight Assurance (PMOA) team utilises PDSAT reports, along with how providers should use them in preparing for a PMOA assurance reviews, and in their own ILR data checking procedures .

The PDSAT does not produce definitive results and needs to be interpreted to be effectively used, so that all providers can identify and investigate potential anomalies in the ILR data.

The seminar format encourages delegate participation and aims to ensure that attendees get reliable guidance and advice in the planning and usage of the PDSAT, FIS, FRM and submission reports in your ongoing internal assurance reviews.

As part of the day’s agenda we will: