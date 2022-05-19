Embedding English and Mathematics in your Vocational Teaching

Overview

This interactive webinar will examine effective ways in which your teaching or staff training can incorporate the development of learners’ English and mathematics skills into their vocational teaching. It follows on from the live one-day ‘Maths & English Summit’ organised by the AELP in Leeds in May.

For many training and employer providers, colleges and local authority adult education services, feedback from inspectors at the end of an Ofsted inspection that there is ‘insufficient development of learners’ English and mathematics skills through the vocational curriculum’ is an all too familiar refrain. Too often, opportunities are missed to develop and reinforce these crucial employability skills for learners.

This can happen for a number of reasons, including poor planning, a lack of confidence amongst teachers and trainers, a misunderstanding of what English and mathematics skills employers want learners to develop, and a lack of appreciation of how important these skills are to learners’ future careers.

Objectives

This interactive webinar will help delegates to:

Understand the importance of developing good English and mathematics skills for learners and employers in the workplace;

Identify the main barriers to integrating English and mathematics into your vocational teaching and training and assessment practices;

Take away some good tips on English and mathematics starter activities in lessons;

Plan opportunities to embed the development of these skills into your lessons;

Identify unplanned opportunities to also develop these skills in sessions.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is aimed at training providers, employer providers, colleges, local authorities/councils, and any other type of organisation delivering vocational qualifications where there is an expectation that their teaching/training staff also take responsibility for developing their learners’ English and mathematics skills.

Speaker

Richard Moore, Richard Moore Solutions.