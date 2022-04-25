How to make sure your safeguarding arrangements are Ofsted ready

This interactive online workshop will consider what matters most to Ofsted inspectors when they look at safeguarding on inspection under the Education Inspection Framework (EIF).

The workshop will begin by exploring definitions of safeguarding and the relevant legislation including the Prevent Duty, as well as where safeguarding features in the EIF. This latter point will include an evaluation of Ofsted’s expectations regarding peer-on-peer abuse and online learning. The workshop will also bring to delegates attention possible changes to the inspection of safeguarding from September 2022.

We will then consider what safeguarding should mean for learners and staff and what activities inspectors might carry out to evaluate safeguarding arrangements, followed by a discussion of the questions inspectors might ask Designated Safeguarding Leads (DSLs) and/or team.

At the end of this workshop, delegates will have learned about:

The background context to the inspection of safeguarding by Ofsted.

Key guidance and legislation, including the Prevent Duty, used by inspectors to evaluate safeguarding arrangements.

Where safeguarding sits within the Education Inspection Framework.

Ofsted’s expectations regarding peer-on-peer abuse and online learning.

Safer recruitment checks when working with apprentices.

Possible changes to the inspection of safeguarding from September 2022.

Who inspects safeguarding, and what activities they carry out to do so, on an Ofsted inspection.

What inspectors are looking for in learners, staff and managers with regard to safeguarding.

Fees

AELP Member Rate

£99.00 + VAT

Non-Member Rate

£249.00 + VAT