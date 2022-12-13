In-depth webinar: Claiming Apprenticeship Learning Support Funding with confidence

Providers often lack confidence in claiming Learning Support Funding (LSF). Added to this, ESFA funding rules around learning support included some significant changes.

That’s why – led by our compliance expert David Lockhart Hawkins – we’re hosting a packed 2-hour webinar session to look at the rules and evidence needed to claim LSF funding with confidence.

Demonstrating practical examples of what is needed to support a claim, David will take you through:

The 23/24 Funding Rules for learning support

Identifying barriers to learning

Needs Assessment

Support Planning

Support Review

Funding claim controls

Compliance management

Best Practice

Attendees will also receive a detailed slide pack and a free Learning Support Review template to use month to month with your apprentices.

In addition to this, David has created Needs Assessment and Support Plan templates that can be purchased at a reduced rate alongside the session (see below). If you’d value a one-to-one session with David to chat through your own challenges / approach to learner support, this can be booked below too.

This webinar takes place on Tuesday 20 June 2023 (2.30-4.30pm)

Can’t make the date / time? Book anyway and we’ll send you the full recording and materials.

Booking Information

There are four options to choose from:

2-hr webinar session (and a free support review template) – £125+vat

Session and consultancy call – £245+vat

Webinar session and full template pack – £395+vat

Session, full template pack and consultancy call – £515+vat

Note: Consultancy calls – we will liaise with you following the webinar to book in your allocated time.

If you are looking to book three or more people or would like your wider teams / staff to have access, email us and we’ll let you know the most cost-effective way of accessing the support.

Who is this session (and wider support) for?

The session has been designed for those involved in apprenticeship compliance and learner support e.g. Operation Managers, Learning Support Managers, trainers and administration managers.

Facilitators and speakers

David Lockhart-Hawkins, SDN’s compliance expert will facilitate this series.

David has experience of working with hundreds of high performing apprenticeship organisations over the last twenty years, including some of the UK’s largest, highest quality, specialist and new providers.