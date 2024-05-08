Waltham Forest College Hosts Successful KOREC Connect Event with BACH to Address Skills Gap in Construction and Surveying Industries

Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets), in collaboration with the British Association of Construction Heads (BACH), recently held a ground-breaking KOREC Connect event aimed at tackling the skills gap prevalent in the construction and surveying sectors. The event brought together representatives from further education institutions, surveying and construction companies, as well as industry associations, with the shared goal of nurturing the next generation of talent and bridging the divide between academia and industry.

The event provided a platform for constructive dialogue and networking opportunities, allowing participants to explore innovative strategies to attract young individuals to pursue careers in construction and surveying. With technology driving rapid advancements in these fields, there’s an increasing demand for skilled professionals equipped with the latest tools and techniques.

Vito Martino, Director of Curriculum at Waltham Forest College, emphasized the importance of addressing the challenges faced by construction and surveying companies in recruiting young talent.

He commented “The event shed light on the ongoing struggles of these industries to engage young people and inspire them to consider careers in construction and surveying. We witnessed first-hand the transformative impact of technology on the skill sets required for these roles. However, there remains a critical need to enhance awareness of these career pathways among students at all levels of education.”

Martino expressed optimism about the future, stating, “I’m eager to collaborate with stakeholders over the coming year to enhance the visibility of construction and surveying careers within primary, secondary, and further education institutions. By fostering greater awareness and understanding of the opportunities available, we can empower more young individuals to embark on fulfilling careers in these dynamic industries.”

The KOREC Connect event underscored the commitment of Waltham Forest College and BACH to driving positive change within the construction and surveying sectors. Through continued collaboration and innovation, they aim to create pathways for young talent to thrive and contribute to the industry’s growth and development.