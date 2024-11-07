British Airways opens applications for graduate and apprenticeship schemes 2024

British Airways has opened applications for 270 graduate and apprenticeship positions ranging from customer service to aircraft maintenance and digital, which is new for 2024.

Successful applicants in the new Digital Graduate scheme will support British Airways’ £7bn transformation plan and will be part of the team leading on modernising and upgrading the business’s IT infrastructure to improve the customer digital experience.

Graduates can choose from one of nine two-year schemes including Engineering, Finance, and Commercial Business. Apprentices can apply to one of 11 schemes including Business Professional and Ground Operations with three positions available in locations across the UK – Customer Service Advisor in Manchester, and Aircraft Maintenance at British Airways’ hangar facilities in Glasgow and Cardiff.

Applications for graduate and apprentice placements have increased year on year following the pandemic. In 2023, British Airways received over 20,000 applications – an increase of almost 10,000 from 2022. Graduate applications increased by 86 per cent and apprenticeship applications increased by 61 per cent.

Ammar, an Engineering Graduate at British Airways, said:

“Being a British Airways Graduate is a fantastic way to see your career soar to new heights. I’ve had the opportunity to learn from experienced colleagues and have hands-on experiences that have strengthened my skills and grown my confidence.”

Rachel Iley, Director of Global Learning Academy at British Airways, said:

“Applying to our award-winning schemes is a great place to start your career take off and this year we expect a record number of applications. We know that our graduates and apprentices bring fresh perspectives, add real value and are an integral part of our business. We can’t wait to see what this year’s cohort achieves at British Airways.”

Throughout 2024, British Airways’ Strategic Resourcing Team, which is responsible for sourcing new talent through apprenticeships and graduate schemes, attended almost 350 career and job fair events and met approximately 70,000 young people to inspire them to consider a career in aviation.

Applicants and candidates interested in a career in aviation can benefit from registering on ‘Speedbird-Z’, British Airways’ free online careers platform to receive direct contact with experienced British Airways professionals from across the business. Other benefits include access to bespoke learning modules, industry insight and skills to build confidence in employability. Since launching Speedbird-Z in 2019, the platform has welcomed over 40,000 active users to kick-start their career.

The full list of roles and closing dates: