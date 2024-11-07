North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College signs up to national Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Charter

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is proud to announce its commitment to the Association of Colleges (AoC) Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Charter, reaffirming its dedication to fostering a sense of belonging among all students, staff, and the broader community.

By signing this charter, Marion Plant OBE FCGI, College Principal and Chief Executive, commits on behalf of the College to promoting an inclusive and equitable environment that reflects the diverse and vibrant makeup of its student body and local communities.

The AoC EDI Charter encourages colleges across England to take meaningful action to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion. NWSLC is proud to take this step and recognise that inclusivity is essential to preparing students for life and work in an increasingly diverse world.

As part of the pledge, the College supports a vibrant range of events and initiatives throughout the year.

To honour cultural and social diversity, the College recognises significant observances such as Black History Month and Pride and also emphasises disability inclusion and health awareness through initiatives like Disability and Health Awareness Week, which highlights both the achievements of individuals with disabilities and the importance of health equity for all.

In addition, Mental Health Awareness Week provides an opportunity for the College to support students’ well-being through workshops and resources that encourage open conversations around mental health.

Marion Plant OBE, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said: “Signing the AoC Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Charter is an important milestone for us as a College.

“We are making a strong public commitment to equity and belonging, with a goal of creating an inclusive culture that reflects the rich diversity of our community.

“From our faith calendar and Disability Awareness initiatives to NWSLC’s Got Talent, we aim to ensure that diversity and inclusion are celebrated at every level. We are committed to tracking our progress, leading by example, and showing the positive impact these efforts have on our students, staff, and the wider community.”

NWSLC also hosts engaging activities that address social and mental well-being, such as a Social Pressures Workshop, which helps students develop resilience and manage stress in today’s complex world. Additionally, the College recognises the importance of supporting neurodivergent students through dedicated events that promote neurodivergent inclusion, creating a supportive and understanding environment for all.

Religious and spiritual diversity is embraced through recognising events aligned with a faith calendar that acknowledges various religious observances, including those in Islam, Christianity, Paganism, Buddhism, Judaism, and the Baháʼí faith.

The College’s annual participation in Movember, an initiative dedicated to men’s health issues, further illustrates the College’s commitment to raising awareness about mental health and preventive healthcare for everyone. Adding a touch of creativity and fun, NWSLC’s Got Talent brings the College community together to celebrate the unique skills and artistic talents of the students.

The NWSLC Student Union plays a crucial role in driving these activities, amplifying student voices, and fostering inclusivity across the College. By supporting a variety of events that bring students together and encourage community involvement, the Student Union ensures that students play an active role in shaping the inclusive culture at the College.