Global University Systems Supports UK Government-Led GREAT FUTURES Trade Mission to Riyadh

Global University Systems (@GlobalUniSystem), the further and life-long learning education group, is joining forces with major UK blue chips including British Airways and HSBC UK Bank Plc, as official supporter in the GREAT FUTURES campaign, commencing on 14 and 15 May in Riyadh.

Led by the Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, GREAT FUTURES is a significant trade and culture event, designed to showcase the UK’s expertise and capability in sectors that can support and align with Saudi Arabia’s ‘Vision 2030’ initiative.

GREAT FUTURES marks the beginning of a 12-month campaign encompassing sectors including business, education, tourism and culture.

Aaron Etingen, founder, CEO and Executive Chairman of Global University Systems comments:

“We offer students across the globe the chance to achieve success by bringing the very best in academia together with the latest technological innovations. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 represents an incredibly forward-thinking blueprint for the nation, offering huge potential for businesses like ours to forge deeper relationships with Saudi businesses and UK counterparts.

“There’s no doubt that education and the provision of the most progressive learning options can play a pivotal role in realising this vision. Supporting GREAT FUTURES is a fantastic opportunity for our Group, allowing us to actively engage and collaborate with thought leaders both from the UK and the Saudi Arabian business community. It will be instrumental in furthering our mission to deliver the best possible education choices to our global community of students and building the best partnerships with research, academia and government.”