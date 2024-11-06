The Princess Royal Hears the Challenges Faced by Young Adult Carers in Education and Employment

A group of young adult carers have been introduced to The Princess Royal, at a special event dedicated to their experiences in education and employment.

Her Royal Highness is the Patron of Learning and Work Institute (L&W), the event organisers. She is also President of Carers Trust. Carers Trust are working with L&W to advocate for greater support for young adult unpaid carers from national policy makers and from further and higher education institutions. The event was hosted by a third patronage of The Princess Royal, City Lit.

Also in attendance at the event was Chris Vince MP, who is the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Young Carers and Young Adult Carers, and who delivered a keynote speech setting out priorities for the APPG in this Parliament.

Young adult carers are young people aged 16-24 who provide unpaid care to someone, usually a family member, because of a long-term illness, disability or addiction. L&W estimates that these young people provide over £3.5 billion of unpaid care per year.

Young adult carers are:

Three times more likely to be NEET (not in education, employment or training) compared to other young people.

Four times more likely to drop out of college and university than a student without caring responsibilities.

38% less likely to gain a university degree qualification than non-carers. This inequality is magnified for young people who provide high levels of care, with those who care for 35+ hours per week 86% less likely to gain a degree and 46% less likely to enter employment.

The 2021 Census identified 272,731 young adult carers aged 16-24 in England and Wales. Of these, around 37,000 young people provide over 50 hours of care each week.

Holly, a young adult carer, said:

“Having grown up as a young carer, it means so much to have Chris Vince MP and Her Royal Highness show their support for such an important issue. Young carers are four times more likely to drop out of college or university, and for those who do stay, they are often balancing the equivalent of two full time jobs without any support. Conversations like these are necessary – I hope they will contribute to making change for young carers across the country, and ensure that their acts of selflessness do not stop them from reaching their full potential.”

Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Learning and Work Institute, said:

“We’re proud to have introduced Her Royal Highness to this incredible group of young people, and to hear them speak so powerfully about their transitions in education and employment. Young adult carers provide invaluable care for so many, and too often miss out on opportunities to create a life of their own as a result. We need better support for young adult carers’ talents and aspirations, recognising their £3.5 billion contribution to care in our society. We hope today’s event can pave the way for young adult carers to get the help and opportunities they deserve.”

Kirsty McHugh, CEO of Carers Trust, said:

“We are delighted that our President, Her Royal Highness, and Chris Vince, our new parliamentary champion for young carers, could join us today to hear from young adults balancing caring responsibilities with education, training or employment.

“Young adult carers are 38% less likely to get a university degree and are less likely to enter employment. This shows just how much society needs to do to improve their life opportunities. Events like today’s are all about taking action to ensure that every young carer has a fair future.”

Mark Malcomson, CEO and Principal of City Lit

“We are proud to host this important event at City Lit and are deeply honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal. This event underscores our commitment to supporting adult carers and highlights the changes needed in education and employment for all those who give so much to support others.”